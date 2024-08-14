Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Named Among NBA's Top Point Guards
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has shown steady improvement in the early years of his NBA career. However, the young guard fully burst on the scene last season.
When the Sixers traded James Harden to the Clippers, it provided Maxey with an opportunity to become the team's new lead guard. He made the most of this, quickly proving he can be a capable running mate for Joel Embiid. Maxey went on to put up the best numbers on his young career, averaging 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG. This production not only landed him on an All-Star team, but he also took home the Most Improved Player award.
Before the 2024-25 season gets underway, the people at HoopsHype ranked the top 30 points in the NBA. Maxey just missed the top five, coming in at No. 6. One spot ahead of him was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, with Ja Morant landing the spot behind him.
With Maxey still just 23 years old and coming off the first All-Star nod of his career, his lofty place in this ranking is based in part on projection by us, as we fully believe he’ll take another leap in 2024-25 thanks to his elite quickness, ability to get buckets off the dribble and nail shots from deep beyond the arc.
Based on his rapid development thus far, Maxey should be expected to improve more next season. Aside from being a gym rat who is always working on his craft, the cast of players around him has also drastically improved. With an improved supporting cast and more star power flanking him, Maxey can showcase his scoring and playmaking abilities even further moving forward.