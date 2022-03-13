Tyrese Maxey Could Get Some Rest Soon Before Playoff Run

The Philadelphia 76ers can't predict how far they'll take their season this year, but one thing is for sure, they are bound to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the Sixers are the Eastern Conference's third seed with 17 games left in the year. Barring a total collapse, they will likely punch their ticket to the postseason soon enough. And once the Sixers find out they are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, they are expected to offer some of their key players some rest.

When the Sixers met for a Saturday afternoon practice session, Doc Rivers addressed the media afterward. When asked about the possibility of resting the team's two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden, Rivers confirmed that the two are expected to get some time off at some point down the stretch.

However, Harden and Embiid aren't alone. In addition to the two All-Stars, Rivers revealed that the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey could also see some rest down the stretch as well. While Maxey's only 21-years-old and is in great shape -- the young guard understands that rest could go a long way in sustaining that.

The Value in Rest

“You gotta keep your body right. I know I’m young, but I try to do it after every single game. Getting a massage, ice, treatment, just for the longevity because the season is long. It’s an 82-game season. Hopefully, we’ll be playing deep into the playoffs so you got to be as fresh as possible. Then when you need the rest, you got to take the rest. I think that’s one thing that I’ve grown over the course of this year and a half is knowing that sometimes you have to take a day, you have to rest. I like coming here. I’m always gonna come in here and do something. Maybe shoot layups, shoot some free throws, and different things like that, but try condensing the workout and doing different things like that to stay fresh.” via Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire

Last season, Maxey appeared in 61 of 72 games for the Sixers as a rookie. In the matchups he missed, he was a DNP rather than inactive. This year, Maxey's been present for 58 of Philly's 65 games.

While he was inactive for the seven matchups he missed out on due to health and safety protocol purposes and physical setbacks, the young guard has been primarily healthy outside of the handful of games he's missed between December and January.

When Maxey competes against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, it will mark his 27th straight game. While the second-year veteran could probably keep the ball rolling throughout the remainder of the regular season, barring any unexpected setbacks, the Sixers would be better off offering Maxey a rest day here and there.

Unlike last year, Maxey won't enter the playoffs as a reserve that's in and out of the rotation. This season, the former first-round pick will continue to start for Philly in the postseason. Therefore, Maxey has to be well-rested and on his A-game when the Sixers begin the playoffs next month.

