Sixers Upgrade Key Starter vs Washington Wizards
For the second night of the most recent back-to-back set, the Philadelphia 76ers offered a night of rest to the standout guard, Quentin Grimes.
After Grimes appeared on the court for 35 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks, he took the night off against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad. As expected, the struggling Sixers continued to come up short with the absence of Grimes, who has been a bright spot on the squad lately.
Philadelphia will get a boost with Grimes back in the mix on Wednesday when they take on the Washington Wizards at home. As the Sixers released their injury report on Tuesday night, Grimes was excluded, suggesting his night of rest certainly wasn’t injury-related.
Since trading for Grimes back in February, the Sixers have been impressed with the former Dallas Mavericks guard. After Grimes came off the bench for his first three games as a member of the Sixers, Philly inserted the standout in the starting five and never looked back.
The Atlanta matchup marked the 17th start for Grimes since landing in Philly. Over that time, he averaged 24 points, four assists, and five rebounds. The veteran has been shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
As well as Grimes has been playing, the Sixers have continued to struggle as a team. Since Grimes became a starter, the Sixers have won just three of their 17 games. Without him, they came up short against the Pelicans, going 3-15 over their last 18 games.
Heading into Wednesday’s game against Washington, the Sixers are taking on one of the two teams ranked lower than them in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers and the Wizards are tied for the NBA’s longest-active losing streak. Perhaps the return of Grimes will help the Sixers snap streak
The Sixers and the Wizards are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.