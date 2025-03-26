Sixers Upgrade Key Starter vs Washington Wizards

Among guards in March, Quentin Grimes ranks:



- 4th in scoring (28.0 PPG)

- 2nd in steals (2.1 SPG)

- 2nd in FG% (51.7; min. 150 attempts)



Among guards that have attempted 100+ threes this month, he’s 3rd in 3P% as well 😳 pic.twitter.com/aMur0clfvp