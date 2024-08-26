Sixers Vet Credited for Issuing Star's Embarrassing Rookie Moment
It doesn’t matter what a player’s star power is; every NBA player gets to experience their “Welcome to the NBA” moment at some point early on.
Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has recently been credited for giving Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren his moment.
The young center recently recalled the incident during a discussion with Sixers star, Paul George on ‘Podcast P.’
“My welcome to the NBA moment was when I got stripped by Drummond, and he made me fall on the fastbreak in my first game,” Holmgren recalled. “I was so salty after the game. I got asked about it being my welcome to the NBA moment and I didn’t want to say yes, but like, now looking back it’s like it’s kind of funny now.”
Drummond’s first tenure with the Sixers came before Holmgren’s time in the NBA. In 2022, Holmgren landed on the Thunder after starring at Gonzaga. The seven-footer was the second-overall pick.
As a high-end selection, Holmgren had a lot of eyes on him entering the big league. Unfortunately, his NBA debut would come a season late. During his the offseason of his official rookie year, Holmgren suffered an inury during a Pro-AM bout. The Thunder center would miss the entire 2022-2023 season.
Last year, Holmgren returned to the court and appeared in 82 regular season games, along with ten playoff matchups. As the Thunder hoped, Holmgren was a true standout.
He averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game. Holmgren produced on 53 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down nearly 40 percent of his threes.
Overall, Holmgren’s rookie effort was a success, but the seasoned vet Drummond had the honors of offering him an unforgettable moment early on as he competed for the Chicago Bulls.
After wrapping up his two-year run with the Bulls, Drummond is back in Philly for another go-round. The veteran center looks forward to backing up Joel Embiid once again.