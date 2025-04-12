All 76ers

Sixers Veteran Makes NBA Offseason Plans Clear

Guerschon Yabusele made it clear he's sticking to the NBA.

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Just last season, Guerschon Yabusele was starring for Real Madrid. Then, the French forward suited up for France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sharing the court with NBA stars, Yabusele stood on a world stage. NBA teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers took notice, and just like that, Yabusele was back in the league.

The Sixers hoped Yabusele could be a valuable one-year addition. Since he was looking at an NBA comeback, Yabusele came back to the United States on a minimum deal. The forward bet on himself, and he could potentially cash in big this upcoming NBA offseason.

Recently, Yabusele made his plans clear: Stick to the NBA.

When asked about his chances of returning to the EuroLeague as early as next year, Yabusele mentioned that’s unlikely to be in the cards.

“Next year? That’s not my plan. My plan is to try to get another contract in the NBA. I don’t want to lie,” Yabusele said, according to BasketNews.

With the 2024-2025 NBA season wrapping up at the end of the week, Yabusele will soon become a free agent once again. The Sixers are expected to have interest in potentially bringing him back, but he’s likely to have enough suitors to generate a bidding war.

In 70 games, Yabusele collected 43 starts and averaged 27 minutes of playing time. The veteran forward posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.

Compared to his first stint in the NBA, Yabusele had a major season. When he joined the Boston Celtics in 2017, Yabusele averaged two points and one rebound in 74 games across two seasons.

Yabusele could consider a return to the EuroLeague later on in his career. For now, the 29-year-old is set on staying in the NBA.

