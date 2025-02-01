Stephen A. Smith Praises Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
Heading into the season, Tyrese Maxey was expected to have his stretches where the Philadelphia 76ers would call him on to be "the guy." With a pair of star running mates who have a long and checkered history with injuries, they were never going to be nightly fixtures in the lineup. As the young guard leads his team a handful of victories, he received some high praise from a longtime NBA analyst.
Leading up to their matchup with the Denver Nuggets Friday, the Sixers were riding high on a four-game winning streak. A big reason why they've been able to turn things around as of late is the play of Maxey. The former All-Star continues to score at a high rate, recently erupting for 43 points in a win over the LA Lakers.
While on NBA Countdown, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the Sixers and Maxey. He credited them for their recent wins, and stated that the young guard is who the franchise should be marketing moving forward.
"They ain't going anywhere," Stephen A. said. "Let's put Tyrese Maxey in his proper perspective. He is carrying the franchise on his shoulders...You're the Philadelphia 76ers, he's the guy you got to sell now. He's the guy you got to market. Cause you can't market Paul George and you can't trust Embiid to be there to be marketed."
Maxey has played at an All-Star level all season, but has kicked things into high gear as of late. In the month of January, he is averaging 29.1 PPG and 7.0 APG.
With a playoff spot still within reach, the Sixers can't afford to fall flat while Embiid and PG are on the sidelines. In their absence, Maxey has galvanized this team as they continue to find ways to win during a tough stretch of their schedule.