Tobias Harris Lands NBA’s Most Underrated Votes After Leaving Sixers

Tobias Harris received some votes as the NBA's most underrated player just one season after his Sixers tenure.

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles up court during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles up court during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
From 2019 up until last season, former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris would often be criticized and considered one of the most overpaid or overrated players in the NBA. Just one season after leaving the Sixers, Harris received votes in an anonymous player poll to consider him one of the most underrated.

The Athletic recently ran its annual poll, asking nearly 160 players with representatives from each team, important questions regarding burning topics surrounding player narratives and league-wide concerns.

Harris earned some love as an underrated player, with current Sixer Tyrese Maxey being the only Philadelphia representative on the same list.

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What Changed?

For starters, Harris criticism always had something to do with his salary. After getting traded to the Sixers in 2019, Harris was in the midst of the final season of his contract. The veteran forward was expected to earn offers in the max range before the 2019-2020 season. The Sixers wanted to keep their in-season acquisition on board, making him a major investment.

Often, Harris was viewed as the guy who gets paid like an All-Star without making the All-Star team. Expectations were higher, and Harris simply didn’t meet them. Over time, there was no common ground. In six seasons, Harris averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the Sixers.

While Harris was great from an availability standpoint, playing in fewer than 70 games just once during a season with the Sixers, showing up was only half the battle. Harris’ teammates and coaches often praised him for the value he brought to the locker room, but that wasn’t enough to shift an overrated narrative.

The Pistons acquired Harris on a two-year deal in free agency last summer. Harris is getting paid well, but he’s no longer on a long-term, max contract. His offensive production dipped in Detroit as he produced 14 points per game on 35 percent shooting from three, but his defense has been at its best. Plus, he’s a key addition to a team that went from winning 14 games to picking up 44 in 2024-2025.

Even if Harris is now getting love as an underrated player at this stage in his career, the Sixers shouldn’t feel any regrets for moving on. It was clear that after six years, the relationship was running its course. Harris found the ideal situation in Detroit, where he became a go-to vocal leader and mentor for younger players.

The Sixers have been Joel Embiid’s team for years, and the torch will have to be passed to Tyrese Maxey at some point, as he became one of two players to land a max deal after Harris’s expired.

