Top 3 NBA Draft Prospect Pinpoints Biggest Area of Growth
Ace Bailey’s run at Rutgers has concluded after just 30 games. Next month, the top-five draft prospect will hear his name get called in Brooklyn, New York, to join a professional franchise at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Since the Philadelphia 76ers hold the third pick, they are likely going to be in a position to select Bailey. He’s been a name to keep an eye on for the Sixers for the past few months now.
Wherever Bailey lands, he’ll have a lot of room for growth. After all, he’s becoming a pro at just 18 years old, and carries just one season of NCAA basketball with him.
While Bailey lacks experience beyond high school, the incoming rookie still feels like he has grown a lot from a leadership perspective since co-starring alongside Dylan Harper at Rutgers.
“Being a leader. I mean, being a young guy coming in and being a leader. I feel like they’re going to prepare for the next level also,” Bailey told reporters, regarding his time at Rutgers. “Me coming in as a young guy trying to be a leader, so that prepared me [for the NBA].”
Of all the areas Bailey has grown, he felt like his vocal leadership is where he got his biggest boost in college. Mix that with averages of 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game, and Bailey is easily one of the most intriguing players to enter the NBA.
While a player in Bailey’s position would typically have to put his leadership skills to the test right away, considering where he’s expected to get drafted, falling in this year’s top three won’t add that pressure to the Rutgers star.
The Sixers might’ve been one of the NBA’s worst teams in 2024-2025, but their shortcomings were due to a lack of availability from the core group. The Sixers have plenty of seasoned veterans on board, who would take Bailey under their wing, rather than rely on him to lead the way.
Philadelphia has plenty of options heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. While keeping the third pick seems likely, nothing is guaranteed. However, Bailey could very well follow Jared McCain in becoming the next first-round pick for the 76ers.