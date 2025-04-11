Trae Young’s Playing Status for Sixers-Hawks
Heading into Friday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks kept up with a similar trend by putting Trae Young on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Young was listed as probable, as he’s dealing with a right Achilles issue, described as tendinitis.
While Young was on the report, an absence has been rare for the veteran guard this year. On Friday, the star sharpshooter will keep up the trend of playing, as he’s been cleared for action.
The last time Young missed a matchup was on March 10, when the Hawks and the Sixers met in Atlanta. At the time, Young was missing his first game in 18 matchups. The Hawks still managed to pick up a victory in the star guard’s absence with a 132-123 win.
Since the last meeting between the Sixers and the Hawks, Young has appeared in 15 games. Over that stretch, the guard has averaged 25 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also accounted for 12 assists per game and three rebounds.
The Hawks have gone 7-8 over that stretch. While the Hawks are guaranteed a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Eastern Conference seeding is still being figured out. Heading into Friday’s game in South Philly, the Hawks have a one-game lead over the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed.
The Sixers and the Hawks are set to tip off at 7 PM ET.