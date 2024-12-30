Trail Blazers Standout Could Miss Action vs Philadelphia 76ers
A Monday night matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers could lack the presence of the veteran forward, Jerami Grant.
According to the Blazers, Grant is dealing with a face contusion.
On the official NBA injury report, Grant is listed as questionable to play. If he’s not able to take on the Sixers on Monday night, it would mark his third absence of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
This year, Grant has made 29 appearances on the court for Portland. He’s been struggling with his shooting, making just 38 percent of his attempts from the field. On a positive note, he’s been most efficient from three, knocking down 38 percent of those shots on 6.4 attempts per game.
Across 29 starts, Grant is averaging 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block.
As a team, the Blazers have been hovering around the bottom of the Western Conference. Their status at the moment doesn’t come as a shock, as Portland was recognized as one of the NBA’s rebuilding squads heading into the new basketball year.
Prior to tip-off against the Sixers, the Blazers are standing with an 11-20 record. Although they’ve won their last two games, they are just 3-7 across their last ten games.
In games without Grant this season, the Blazers are 1-1. They took on a loss against the Indiana Pacers but managed to defeat the Sacramento Kings.
Heading into the game, the Blazers likely have Grant as a game-time decision against the Sixers. The two teams are slated for a 10 PM ET tip on Monday.