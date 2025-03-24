Tyrese Maxey’s Final Status for Sixers-Pelicans
The Sixers won’t have much time to rest after their Sunday night matchup on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Coming off of their fourth-straight loss, the team will look to climb out of the hole against an undermanned New Orleans Pelicans team on Monday.
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey won’t be a part of the action once again. As the one-time All-Star continues dealing with a finger and a back sprain, he’s been out for a stretch of games, which will extend beyond Monday’s matchup in New Orleans.
The last time the Sixers had Maxey on the court was during their March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, he was dealing with a finger injury, which resulted in him struggling with his shot. In 23 minutes, Maxey went 2-13 from the field to score five points.
During the third quarter, Maxey took a hard fall on his back. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and hasn’t been on the court for game action since. Monday’s game against the Pelicans will mark the 12th absence in a row for the standout guard.
This season, Maxey’s production has been on par with his All-Star season, but his efficiency took a dip. In 52 games, the young guard was shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. He posted averages of 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds.
Since Maxey is out for Monday’s action, his next opportunity to play would come on Wednesday, when the Sixers return home to host the Washington Wizards.