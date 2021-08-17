Maxey, Joe Set to Miss Sixers' NBA Summer League Finale

The Sixers' NBA Summer League starting lineup will look quite different during the final outing compared to how it looked last Monday when the mini-season started. In the first matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers trotted out a starting lineup consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer, Paul Reed, and Filip Petrusev.

On Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers will be missing three of the five players mentioned above. For the first two games of the five-game schedule, Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers in scoring.

By the time the third game was rolling around, Maxey was cleared to leave Las Vegas by the Sixers' organization as he headed home to host a youth basketball camp in Garland, Texas. Once Maxey departed Vegas ahead of the Boston Celtics matchup, the team confirmed his Summer League stint was finished after two games.

Joe and Petrusev, on the other hand, continued playing. After taking on a loss against the Celtics, the Sixers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves the following evening. During the matchup, Isaiah Joe suffered a lower-body injury.

After remaining on the court for a little as medical trainers tended to him, Joe eventually made his way back to the Sixers bench. While his ability to walk on his own power was a promising sight, he had a noticeable limp. As expected, the Sixers ruled Joe out for the rest of the matchup on Sunday.

On Monday, Joe received further evaluation on his left knee. According to a team official, the second-year guard suffered a mild MCL sprain. His injury will keep him off the floor as he's set to receive further tests on his knee upon his return to Philly.

Meanwhile, Petrusev parted ways with the Sixers on Monday. As he's set to play in Europe this upcoming season, the Serbian center left to prepare for next year, as he's expected to play with Anadolu Efes of Turkey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.