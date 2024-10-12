Tyrese Maxey Stats: 76ers Star Has Strong Showing vs. Timberwolves
When Joel Embiid addressed the media before the start of training camp, the seven-time All-Star stated that he believes Tyrese Maxey has another level to reach as a player. He confidently followed up by saying that he thinks Maxey will take the next step as a primary producer on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 2024 NBA Preseason won’t tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming regular season and beyond, but Maxey’s showing through two games makes it clear the young guard is still as sharp as ever.
On Friday night, the Sixers paid a visit to Iowa to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second preseason outing of the year. Once again, Maxey was a standout.
Tyrese Maxey’s Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Sixers offered Maxey three-quarters worth of playing time on Friday. He checked out for the remainder of the night after clocking 26 minutes.
During that time, Maxey hit 50 percent of his field goals. He attempted seven threes, making four of them. Maxey produced 21 points for the Sixers, trailing only Paul George in the scoring department.
On the playmaking front, Maxey was quiet. He tallied just two assists. On defense, the young guard snatched a steal. Maxey finished as a plus-four in the Sixers’ loss to the Timberwolves.
Through two preseason games, Maxey has averaged 19 minutes of action. He’s currently producing 18 points per game on nearly 60 percent shooting from the field. While taking 12 total threes across both games, Maxey has averaged 67 percent from deep.
Last year, Maxey put together another career-best campaign. For the second time in his career, he averaged at least 20 points per game. He improved with his playmaking, dishing out six assists while turning the ball over fewer than two times on a nightly basis. Maxey was the NBA’s Most Improved Player recipient.
The bar is pretty high for Maxey to follow up, but his preseason progress has been promising so far.
