VJ Edgecombe Lands Proper Praise From 76ers' Nick Nurse
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their regular season with a match against the Boston Celtics. While the match may have just been the start of yet another season in the NBA for many players on the court, it was a little more special for the Sixers' VJ Edgecombe, who made his NBA debut against the Celtics.
The Sixers' rookie made quite the loud entrance into the league, dropping shots from beyond the arc, as well as throwing down some thunderous dunks, which would amalgamate into 34 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
After the match, Philadelphia's head coach Nick Nurse had some praise to give to his rookie, as he was impressed with the way in which he handled his shooting in his debut.
What'd Nurse have to say about Edgecombe's debut?
"I think that there was some space there for him to shoot. I think there was some guys were penetrating into some gaps, and he was kind of spaced out there a lot," Nurse explained to the press after the victory. "He got 13 threes up, probably about the right amount, but maybe even more just considering there was opportunities for him..."
If scoring 34 points wasn't the talking point surrounding Edgecombe's debut on Wednesday night, the records he broke en route to that scoring performance would be, as the rookie became the Sixers' all-time leading scorer for a player making their NBA debut, as well as the third-highest points recorded in an NBA Debut in the association's history.
Nurse talked about this feat, attributing it to his high energy, which allowed him to take to the court for 42 minutes and 12 seconds, the most of any other player on Wednesday night.
"That's pretty good. I mean, he, he has a good motor, he played a ton of minutes, that helps, we certainly needed the offense, right?" said Nurse. "He certainly just looked pretty comfortable out there. I think that's probably one thing I've noticed the most about him: he seems to really know what's going on out there for a young player, right? You just don't see him making silly mistakes or many mistakes; he's just playing the right way. He's got a very good feel for the game, so that's pretty cool, though, that's a neat list to get on."
Was there anything Edgecombe could have done better?
While Edgecombe certainly did a lot of good in his debut, the Sixers' head coach noted some areas for improvement, including his shot choice and his aggression on the court.
"I think again, there's certainly a great start, but you just know there's, like, tons of room, different things he needs to do. I'd like him to be a little more aggressive in the open floor, I think he's really got that in his game," Nurse stated. "I think he can take it to some spots inside the three-point line and vault up and score, probably saw a couple of those that he missed, things like that."