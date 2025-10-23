76ers' VJ Edgecombe Breaks Multiple Records in NBA Debut
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started their season off their season on the road as they paid a visit to TD Garden for a match against the Boston Celtics. Given that both sides were without their stars, as Philadelphia lacked Paul George, and Boston lacked Jayson Tatum, the two sides were destined to be held to a close contest.
This would certainly be the case as the lead was changed 13 times over the course of the four quarters, with the final change coming for Philadelphia late in the fourth quarter, as they would walk away with their first win of the season.
Tyrese Maxey would lead the way for Philadelphia with 40 points, with seven makes from three-point territory, but another Sixer would be the talking point surrounding the match: their rookie VJ Edgecombe.
VJ Edgecombe's Big Night in Boston
While the Bahamian appeared in matches for the Sixers earlier on in the preseason, with his first NBA-level opponents being the New York Knicks during a pair of matches in early October, Wednesday night would be his first official start in the league.
Edgecombe wouldn't waste any time getting to work against the Celtics, scoring 14 points in the first quarter alone, doing so on 59 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. This scoring effort would break the record set by LeBron James in his debut back in 2003, when he scored 12 points in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings.
While Maxey would carry the scoring load for Philadelphia in the second quarter, the Sixers' rookie would continue to add to his scoring tally in the third and fourth quarters, exiting the second half with an additional 18, which would bring his final total to 34 points.
While these numbers are quite the talking point in their own right, it also helps that Edgecombe etched his name into Philadelphia's history books, as his 34-point outing would become the highest scoring effort for a Sixers' rookie in their NBA debut, surpassing team legends in Allen Iverson's 30-point night for his debut against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996.
Apart from his 34 points, Edgecombe would finish the night with seven rebounds and three assists, while also draining five shots from downtown.
