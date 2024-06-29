Warriors Insider Expects Sixers to Consider Klay Thompson
The Philadelphia 76ers’ first order of business this summer will have to be signing Tyrese Maxey to a max deal in order to keep their homegrown prospect on board for years to come.
Fortunately, with most of last year’s roster coming off the books, the Sixers will have the cap space to spend on another notable player. Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson could be a prospect for Philly, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater.
In their latest story regarding Thompson’s NBA future, Amick and Slater suggested the Sixers and the Denver Nuggets are expected to pursue Thompson if contract discussions with the Golden State Warriors don’t work out in the end.
So far, it appears Thompson’s future is leaning toward testing free agency — and playing for another team for the first time in his successful career.
If the Sixers truly have interest in Thompson, they would be targeting a proven deep threat. Throughout nearly 800 games, Thompson has knocked down 41 percent of his threes on high volume.
While injury concerns are there for Thompson at this stage in his career, he bounced back in 2023-2024 with 77 appearances for the Warriors. Spending nearly 30 minutes on the floor nightly, Thompson averaged 18 points on 39 percent shooting from three.
It’s no secret that Thompson anticipates a healthy contract at 34 years old. This summer could be the last major payday the veteran guard generates, and he’ll want to earn every dollar.
For the Sixers, Thompson would have to come as a secondary option. With multiple free agent and trade targets potentially available, the Sixers have multiple avenues they could explore. Thompson’s age, injury history, and contract demand could leave Philadelphia hesitant.
On the other hand, the Warriors star carries a lot of personal success and team winnings with him. After establishing himself as a valuable two-way star, Thompson has five All-Star appearances on his resume. He was a key player for a dominant Warriors team that achieved four NBA Championships since 2015.