What’s Ace Bailey’s Top Priority Heading Into the 2025 NBA Draft?

Ace Bailey discussed what he wants to work on before his rookie season in the NBA.

Feb 12, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Before heading into his rookie season in the NBA as a 19-year-old, Ace Bailey understands he’s not a finished product. There is a lot of room for growth for the potential Philadelphia 76ers pick.

As Bailey joined many other draft prospects in Chicago for the pre-draft combine, the Rutgers basketball star laid out his top priority as he prepares for life in the big league.

“I definitely want to get stronger, for sure,” said Bailey.

Measuring at 6’7”, Bailey weighed in at 202 pounds at the combine. While size doesn’t make or break a prospect, Bailey and his team set a goal to get him stronger so he can match up better against another class of talent in the NBA.

“[I want to] get my body right for the next level so I can be able to take that bump,” Bailey added.

Beyond working on size and mass, Bailey also feels like handles could reach another level, along with his overall shooting.

“I mean, get more consistent with the shot,” said the prospect. “Ball-handling-wise, take care of the ball more because I know I’m going to be handling the ball a lot. All of it’s got something to do with ball-handling, Driving, creating shots, all of it is ball-handling. So I want to get better with that.”

If Bailey ends up on the Sixers, he’ll likely earn enough playing time off the bench to garner plenty of opportunities with the ball. While the Sixers haven’t planned to utilize rookies frequently in the past, a change in strategy from Daryl Morey and the Philly front office will call for high day-one expectations from a young prospect in Bailey’s position.

