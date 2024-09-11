Where Did 76ers' Joel Embiid Fall in Recent NBA Player Rankings?
When it comes to the top players in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has cemented himself in the conversation. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the former MVP still finds himself near the top of player rankings.
With about six weeks to go until the regular season kicks off, the people at HoopsHype compiled a list of the top 100 players in the NBA right now. Embiid managed to sneak into the top five, slotting in at No. 5. Ahead of him are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.
Embiid led the league in scoring, though he didn’t qualify for the scoring title due to games missed, while also posting 11 rebounds nightly, over five assists, one steal and nearly two blocks per game. And he did that all while shooting almost 53 percent from the floor (39 percent from three) and facing opposing teams’ best big-man defender every night, even often staring at double-teams. Those are the numbers a modern-day Wilt Chamberlain might be posting if his prime were taking place today.
At the start of the season, Embiid looked well on his way to winning a second-straight MVP. The numbers he was putting up had him in the same breath as some of the greatest players all-time at his position. However, things got derailed for Embiid when he suffered a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors.
Even with the injury concerns, Embiid is still one of the NBA's most dominant forces. He joined historic company in the regular season when he erupted for 70 points in a win against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid also had a 50-point barrage against the New York Knicks in the postseason despite not being 100 percent.
Seeing the players ahead of him, No. 5 is a respectable spot for Embiid. Depending on how far he's able to lead the new-look Sixers, his certainly in a position jump up a spot or two.