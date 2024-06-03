Which 3 Key Role Players are Sixers Prioritizing in Free Agency?
Once the Philadelphia 76ers reach the new league year, they will have just a handful of players on the roster. So far, only one of their impending free agents seems to have a guaranteed path back on the team, and it’s the one-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
Beyond Maxey, there are a ton of question marks. With most of their players hitting free agency unrestricted, the Sixers could lose some of their key role players from the previous season.
Late last week, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that there are three key players the Sixers would like to re-sign for next season. None of them come as a surprise.
Who’s on the Radar?
1. Kyle Lowry
The in-season acquisition joined the Sixers after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets. Although he didn’t suit up for Charlotte last year, Lowry had 37 games under his belt with the Miami Heat. After he was traded by the Heat, it was clear it would only be a matter of time before Lowry landed with a contender.
The Sixers scooped up Lowry for a 23-game run in the regular season. He averaged 28 minutes on the court, starting in all but three games. During that time, Lowry produced eight points, three rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 40 percent from deep.
During the playoffs, Lowry played an important role in the starting five next to Tyrese Maxey. The one-time champion averaged seven points, four rebounds, and four assists.
After the season ended, Lowry made it known he would be open to returning to the Sixers for another run. His relationship with the head coach, Nick Nurse, should help, but the Sixers aren’t expected to be in a market of one for Lowry’s services.
Recent reports hinted that Lowry is gaining attention out West — specifically from the Los Angeles Clippers. It wouldn’t come as a shock if the 37-year-old veteran gains attention from other playoff contenders as well.
2. Nic Batum
Included in the late-October blockbuster deal for James Harden, Nic Batum was one of a few role players to land in Philadelphia for the ten-time All-Star and PJ Tucker. At the time, it seemed everybody in the deal that landed in Philly could be bait for another trade later on down the line.
That ended up being the case for Marcus Morris, who was moved in a trade for Buddy Hield. For Batum and the rest of the group, they stayed. And Batum was the only one to maintain a role when the playoffs approached.
Against the New York Knicks, Nic Batum averaged 28 minutes off the bench in the playoffs. He produced six points per game while coming down with six rebounds per outing. From three, he attempted four shots per game, averaging 41 percent from beyond the arc.
The 35-year-old veteran was rumored to be considering retirement after the final year of his contract. He avoided making a long-term decision regarding his future in the NBA, and put all of his focus on the Olympics, where he’ll compete for France.
Joel Embiid seemed confident that Batum would make his way back to Philly. It will be up to the 16-year veteran to decide if he wants to go through another run.
3. Kelly Oubre
The Sixers landed Kelly Oubre on a veteran’s minimum just weeks before training camp last year. Considering Oubre was coming off of a two-season run with the Charlotte Hornets, where he made over $20 million, the Sixers were believed to have landed Oubre on a bargain deal.
That would be understatement, in hindsight.
To put it simply, Oubre outplayed his one-year contract with the Sixers. He bet on himself, and now it’s time to cash out. While the veteran mentioned that he’s in search of a team that will love him, making it known that his situation won’t be a matter of taking the biggest offer and competing wherever that is, Oubre is going to want what he deserves financially.
In 68 games with the Sixers, Oubre averaged 15 points. He proved to be productive on both ends of the floor as a complementary piece to the Sixers’ star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. And despite his lack of playoff experience since landing in the NBA in 2015, Oubre was productive in the postseason for Philly, producing 13 points per game while shooting 39 percent from three.
Oubre will likely have a competitive market, making it more difficult for Philly to retain him. But if the Sixers are able to land their third star and find a way to get Oubre back in the mix, that could be considered a win on paper for the front office.