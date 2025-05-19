Why Sixers Are Linked to Kevin Durant Post-NBA Combine
The 2025 NBA Draft Combine is in the books, and the Philadelphia 76ers are getting linked to multiple prospects, along with a pair of NBA stars.
On Monday, ESPN’s post-combine mock draft included a ton of intel coming from Chicago over the past week. While the predicted selection of the Rutgers star Ace Bailey doesn’t come as a surprise, Jonathan Givony mentioning Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen in the same breath as the Sixers does.
Why are the Sixers Getting Linked to the NBA stars Right Now?
There is an assumption across the league that Daryl Morey’s front office will be open to working the phones and considering trades. It’s the least-shocking reveal of the offseason so far.
Since Kevin Durant’s days with the Phoenix Suns seem numbered, and Lauri Markkanen’s Utah Jazz didn’t land a high enough pick to start turning things around right away, they are expected to be some of the biggest names on the trade market this summer.
“Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick,” Givony wrote on Monday. “Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded.”
Basically, teams expect history to repeat itself, and they believe they’ll see Morey attempt to make a splash. So far, it hasn’t been revealed that the Sixers are truly kicking around the idea of making a deal for Durant or Markkanen. As far as Paul George goes, he seems safe to stay in the City of Brotherly Love.
Should the Sixers Keep the Pick?
The Daryl Morey era in Philadelphia has included some big splashes, but no champagne showers. A blockbuster deal for James Harden couldn’t get them past the second round. Winning last summer’s Paul George sweepstakes wasn’t even enough to get them to the playoffs.
On one hand, George’s contract value took a major dip. If buyer’s remorse suddenly crept in, the Sixers would be justified in scanning the market for another team to take that on. Swapping out a star for another star isn’t exactly a bad short-term situation to be in.
But as Givony mentioned, it’s rare to see a top-three pick get traded. The Sixers won’t get Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper, but Ace Bailey has been the top option for No. 3 all year long until recently.
Are the negative reviews for the Rutgers star coming from the teams outside of the top three in order to scare the Sixers off? It’s possible. Either way, the Sixers have their own projections to draw from, and they’ve been solid drafters under Morey, hitting on two of their three first-round selections.
Morey said it himself at the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season: the Sixers need the supporting cast to be younger and more athletic. Durant (37 in September) would have the Sixers’ star core getting older than it already is. Markkanen (28 in three days) doesn’t necessarily bring the same star power as a Durant or George. There’s more to question there.
The NBA Draft is boom or bust, but the Sixers have a chance to add another potentially solid young role player who could develop into a star over time. Making the pick might not seem like the Morey way to the outsiders, but recent history says the Sixers should roll the dice with No. 3.