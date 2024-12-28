Will Jazz’s Collin Sexton Face Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday?
The Utah Jazz have frequently held the standout guard Collin Sexton on the injury report lately. Nothing changes about that on Saturday, as the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to Utah.
While the Jazz have revealed that Sexton is dealing with a setback, his playing status against the Sixers doesn’t seem to be in danger. According to the official NBA injury report, Sexton is dealing with a finger fracture, but he’s still considered available to play.
So far, Sexton has yet to miss a game for the Jazz this year.
In 28 games, Sexton is seeing the court for roughly 28 minutes per outing.
The veteran guard is averaging 17 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. Taking four threes per game, Sexton is knocking down 43 percent of his shots from deep.
Along with his scoring, the Utah guard is dishing out four assists per game and coming down with three rebounds per game.
While Sexton had faced the Sixers 13 times throughout his career, most of his battles against Philly came when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since landing on the Jazz, Sexton has faced Philly just three times.
In his first outing against the Sixers as a member of Utah, Sexton scored 15 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. Over the next two games, which took place last January and February, Sexton scored 22 points in both outings. He averaged 60 percent shooting from the field across both games.
The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip off at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.