All 76ers

Will Sixers Rival Continue Pursuit of OG Anunoby After Big Trade?

If the Philadelphia 76ers plan to enter the OG Anunoby sweepstakes, the New York Knicks still remain a threat.

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) steals the ball from Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) steals the ball from Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their Atlantic Division rival grow stronger on Tuesday night. The New York Knicks struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and acquired former Philly draft pick, Mikal Bridges.

After facing Bridges a handful of times over the last two seasons, the Sixers know just how good the former Brooklyn Nets wing can be. Now that he reunites with former Villanova teammates on the Knicks, Bridges is viewed as a potential piece that can help New York get over the second-round hump.

Obviously, the acquisition of Bridges has a major positive impact on New York — but does it negatively impact them in another area?

Recently, the Knicks saw their mid-season trade acquisition, OG Anunoby, decline his $19 million option for the 2024-2025 NBA season. While the chances of the former Toronto Raptors standout playing next season on a short-term option were slim, there once was a league-wide expectation that Anunoby would return to the Knicks on a long-term extension.

With the NBA Draft approaching, and free agency around the corner, that idea is no longer a sure thing. Anunoby wants a major payday, and the Knicks haven’t met his asking price just yet, which leaves the veteran wing open to field other offers.

The Sixers were once a team linked to Anunoby in the past. Now that Philly’s coaching staff is headlined by Anunoby’s former coach, Nick Nurse, implementing the 26-year-old into the system would be a seamless transition. However, Anunoby’s contract demands are going to make it difficult for a team to commit.

Tuesday’s trade between the Knicks and the Nets seemed like a sign that New York is prepared to lose Anunoby. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that’s not necessarily the case.

“The Knicks are still determined to keep OG Anunoby in free agency,” Wojnarowski wrote on X Tuesday night. “But the ability to resign center Isaiah Hartenstein becomes more difficult now. The Knicks are loading up on wings to match up with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.”

Leading up to free agency, it seemed the Knicks’ top two targets were already in the building in Anunoby and Hartenstein. Clearly, they landed one of their outside targets, which could affect their ability to retain one of their guys.

The Sixers will have to keep an eye on the Knicks still if they consider stepping into the Anunoby sweepstakes.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News