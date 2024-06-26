Will Sixers Rival Continue Pursuit of OG Anunoby After Big Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers saw their Atlantic Division rival grow stronger on Tuesday night. The New York Knicks struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and acquired former Philly draft pick, Mikal Bridges.
After facing Bridges a handful of times over the last two seasons, the Sixers know just how good the former Brooklyn Nets wing can be. Now that he reunites with former Villanova teammates on the Knicks, Bridges is viewed as a potential piece that can help New York get over the second-round hump.
Obviously, the acquisition of Bridges has a major positive impact on New York — but does it negatively impact them in another area?
Recently, the Knicks saw their mid-season trade acquisition, OG Anunoby, decline his $19 million option for the 2024-2025 NBA season. While the chances of the former Toronto Raptors standout playing next season on a short-term option were slim, there once was a league-wide expectation that Anunoby would return to the Knicks on a long-term extension.
With the NBA Draft approaching, and free agency around the corner, that idea is no longer a sure thing. Anunoby wants a major payday, and the Knicks haven’t met his asking price just yet, which leaves the veteran wing open to field other offers.
The Sixers were once a team linked to Anunoby in the past. Now that Philly’s coaching staff is headlined by Anunoby’s former coach, Nick Nurse, implementing the 26-year-old into the system would be a seamless transition. However, Anunoby’s contract demands are going to make it difficult for a team to commit.
Tuesday’s trade between the Knicks and the Nets seemed like a sign that New York is prepared to lose Anunoby. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that’s not necessarily the case.
“The Knicks are still determined to keep OG Anunoby in free agency,” Wojnarowski wrote on X Tuesday night. “But the ability to resign center Isaiah Hartenstein becomes more difficult now. The Knicks are loading up on wings to match up with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.”
Leading up to free agency, it seemed the Knicks’ top two targets were already in the building in Anunoby and Hartenstein. Clearly, they landed one of their outside targets, which could affect their ability to retain one of their guys.
The Sixers will have to keep an eye on the Knicks still if they consider stepping into the Anunoby sweepstakes.