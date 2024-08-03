Young Sixers Veteran Throws Down Highlight Dunk at Pro-AM Run
After an impressive run at the 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas, Philadelphia 76ers forward Ricky Council suited up for the Rumph Classic Pro-AM run on Thursday.
Most fans in attendance already knew what Council brings to the table, but the sophomore forward set the crowd on fire with an impressive dunk in transition.
Council secured one of his baskets with a through-the-legs slam dunk. Once again, he proved he should become the next 76ers player to enter the NBA’s Dunk Contest just two years after Mac McClung brought the trophy to the City of Brotherly Love.
While Council might be up for the challenge of the dunk contest, the young veteran has his sights set on something bigger. Late last season, he set a goal to become an All-Star in 2025.
It’s a tall task for the former undrafted forward out of Arkansas, but Council’s confidence will be a major boost for him as he searches for a consistent role within Nick Nurse’s system in year two.
Last season, Council spent a lot of time with the Sixers’ G League squad out in Delaware. He appeared in 16 games for the Showcase Cup run, averaging 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
During the Blue Coats’ regular season, Council produced 23 points and five rebounds per game in 11 matchups. Despite spending a lot of time in the developmental league, Council still made 32 appearances with the Sixers. He averaged a little under ten minutes per game.
Council’s role wasn’t consistent, but he was productive anytime he touched the floor. The high-flying rookie produced five points per game, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Cracking the 76ers’ rotation as an undrafted rookie was difficult, and a rotational role in year two isn’t guaranteed for Council. However, for what it’s worth, the Sixers remain very intrigued with the 22-year-old forward. His upcoming training camp run with the Sixers will be critical.
