Zion Williamson Misses Action Before Sixers-Pelicans Battle
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to pay a visit to a New Orleans Pelicans team that wrapped up a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon.
When the Pelicans paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons over the weekend, they had to battle it out without their star forward, Zion Williamson, on the floor.
According to the official NBA injury report, Williamson has been dealing with a lower back contusion. He was initially considered questionable to play against the Pistons. A few hours before the game tipped off, the Pelicans ultimately ruled him out for the matchup.
The Pelicans put up a good fight in Williamson’s absence, but they couldn’t come out on top with a victory. Against a shorthanded Detroit team that missed three starters, the Pelicans lost 136-130.
Sunday’s game marked the second absence in a row for Williamson. He last played on March 19, when the Pelicans paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, Williamson played 30 minutes, scoring 29 points, coming down with five rebounds, and dishing out eight assists.
When the Sixers faced the Pelicans back in early January, Williamson made the trip to South Philly. While he was expected to play at first, the Pelicans announced a sudden suspension for the star forward ahead of the matchup.
Although the Pelicans unexpectedly faced the Sixers without Williamson on the court, they still managed to defeat the Sixers with a score of 123-115.
Williamson is a name to keep an eye on throughout the day leading up to Monday’s action between the Sixers and the Pelicans. In the 30 games he’s played this year, Williamson has averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
The Sixers and the Pelicans are scheduled for an 8 PM ET tip.