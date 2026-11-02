2 Items on 76ers' To-Do List as They Head Into November

The month of October was pretty kind to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers played six games in October, and they came out victorious in five of them. It was a very auspicious start to the season for a team that entered the season facing some incredibly lofty expectations. But, Halloween came and went, and the calendar has flipped over to November.

As the season moves forward, here's a look at two items that should be on the 76ers' to-do list to ensure that they have another successful month.

1. Find their shooting stroke

The first order of business for the 76ers heading into a new month should be to find their collective shooting stroke. As a team, the Sixers shot just 34 percent from beyond the arc in November, which was good for 19th league-wide. While the Sixers' shooting from long distance could have been worse, it still left plenty to be desired, especially since they have a plethora of players capable of consistently knocking down long-range opportunities.

The Sixers currently only have three players shooting above 36 percent from 3-point range, and two of them are reserves: Anfernee Simons (43 percent), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (43) and Jaylen Brown (37). Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe (32), Dean Wade (30), LeBron James (26) and Joel Embiid (14) have all struggled mightily from beyond the arc. All of those guys have proven to be capable shooters over the course of their careers, so there's reason for optimism when it comes to collective improvement from long range for Philadelphia.

As a team, the 76ers are also shooting just 75 percent from the foul line on the current campaign, which is 22nd in the league. There's no excuses here. They simply need to be better in this regard. The Sixers have a bunch of players who are capable of drawing fouls consistently, and they need to make opponents pay for fouling them. Caldwell-Pope (100), Embiid (85) and Maxey (83) have all been converting consistently from the charity stripe, but the rest of the roster needs to step it up.





2. Find more minutes for LaBaron Philon Jr.

We didn't see too much from Sixers rookie guard LaBaron Philon Jr. in October. He appeared in four games for Philly, but tallied just 32 total minutes. This makes sense given how deep the Sixers are in the backcourt and how well the trio of Maxey, Edgecombe and Simons have been playing. But, it would still behoove Nick Nurse to give Philon a bit more burn early in the season to see if he's capable of being a legitimate contributor in the rotation.

It's been tough to judge just how good Philon is at this point given his limited role, but he has knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and grabbed a few rebounds during his brief time on the court, so there have been positives. If Philon shows that he's capable of shouldering more minutes, it could help take a bit of the burden off of guys like Maxey and Edgecombe during the regular season, which could be very beneficial in the long run.

It's still very early in the season, so now is the time for the Sixers to find out what they've got in their rookie.

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