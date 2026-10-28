Grading Every 76ers Newcomer Based on Their First Week of Games

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2026-27 NBA season with plenty of new faces on the roster, including a couple of big-name additions.

Now, we're a week into the new season and we've gotten to see those players contribute over the course of a few games. So, it seems like a fair time to hand out some grades based on initial impressions. Let's look at how Philadelphia's newcomers have fared so far.

Jaylen Brown: B

Jaylen Brown was solid during his first week of games as a Sixer. Not amazing, certainly not terrible, but solid. He's displayed his well-rounded game for Philly, averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per performance while providing some solid perimeter defense. He's also shooting an impressive 42 percent from long range, which represents a career high.

He's looked a little out of sorts at times, but that's to be expected as he continues to get acclimated to his new team after spending the first 10 years of his career in Boston. His play, and production, will likely improve as he grows increasingly comfortable with the 76ers.

LeBron James: B-

LeBron James didn't light the world on fire during his first week with the Sixers, but he was impactful, and his impact was wide-ranging. James is leading the Sixers in steals (2.0) and assists (5.7) per game while also adding 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per performance.

He doesn't take over games from tipoff to final buzzer like he used to, but he still has his moments, like when he scored six straight points for Philly to close out the first half against Detroit on Sunday night.

Every time he's out on the court, James will find ways to positively impact games. But, he has to be better from beyond the arc. He's converted just one of his 10 attempts from long range on the young season.

Anferee Simons: C

Anfernee Simons came out of the gate hot in his first game with the Sixers. In the season-opener, he knocked down three 3-pointers, scored 13 points and grabbed two rebounds. He provided a much-needed scoring spark off of the bench for Philadelphia in that game. His production and impact dropped dramatically in the next three contests, though.

In Philadelphia's last three games, Simons has scored a total of nine points while converting just three of his 21 shot attempts and just two of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc. On the season, he's shooting just 23.8 percent from three-point range, which represents a career low.

When his shot isn't dropping, Simons hasn't really been able to contribute in other ways as he's averaging just 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per performance. Moving forward, the Sixers will need more from Simons.

At the very least, they have to hope that he can knocks down outside shots at a better clip than he has so far this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: B+

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been very solid in his role for the 76ers so far this season. The veteran guard is playing 27.5 minutes per game, and he's averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in those minutes.

Caldwell-Pope has made at least one three-pointer in all four games that the Sixers have played so far, and he's connected on at least three triples in three of them. He's currently shooting 47.1 percent from long range, which represents a career high.

The floor-spacing and bench production that he's provided is exactly what the Sixers need from, and they'll hope that he can keep it up moving forward.

Dean Wade: B

Dean Wade missed the first two games of the season for the Sixers due to an ankle injury, but he immediately stepped into a large role upon his insertion into the lineup and flashed some of the two-way play that made him attractive to the team in free agency.

Wade has knocked down half of his attempts from long range on the season (3-of-6) and he's also averaged 2.5 steals and a block in each game. He's not going to be a big-time stats guy in Philly playing alongside all of the Sixers stars, but if he can continue to space the floor and contribute defensively, he'll fill a very valuable role for the team.

LaBaron Philon Jr.: Incomplete

Rookie guard LaBaron Philon Jr. hasn't played enough this season to be accurately graded on his performance. He didn't play at all in Philadelphia's first two games, and he played just four minutes in the third game.

He received a little more on-court opportunity in the team's most recent game against the Detroit Pistons. He played 13 minutes in that game and tallied five points, two rebounds and an assist. It was a promising performance that the Alabama product can hopefully build upon moving forward.

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