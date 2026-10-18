3 76ers Who Might Be Entering Their Final Season With the Team

The onset of the 2026-27 NBA season is right around the corner, and for some Philadelphia 76ers players, the campaign could represent their swan song in Philadelphia, for one reason or another. Here's a look at three Sixers players who could potentially be entering their final season with the team.

1. Justin Edwards, Forward

Justin Edwards is entering his third season with the 76ers, and unless he shows some marked improvement from his first two seasons, it could end up being his last year in Philadelphia.

At 6'7", Edwards has solid size for a wing position, and it seems like he could potentially have the tools to be a prototypical 3-and-D rotation player in the league, but he hasn't been able to put it all together to this point.

Edwards has flashes of productive play on both sides of the ball, but inconsistency is an issue. He still needs to improve as a perimeter defender and he needs to become a bit more consistent as a shooter. He shot 37 percent from beyond the arc last season and 44 percent from the floor, which isn't terrible by any means, but certainly still leaves something to be desired.

It remains to be seen how many minutes Edwards will log this season given Philadelphia's depth, but he needs to make the most of the opportunity any time he's on the floor. Otherwise, declining his $2.6 million team option for next season won't be a difficult decision for Philadelphia.

2. Jabari Walker, Forward

Jabari Walker is entering his second season with the Sixers after spending the first three years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

By default, there's no guarantee that Walker will be back on the Sixers beyond the upcoming campaign, as he's entering the last year of his current contract. In fact, there's not even a guarantee that Walker will be on the team by the time the calendar flips from 2026 to 2027, as his season salary doesn't become fully guaranteed until January 10.

Before then, the Sixers could part ways with him in order to clear up some additional cap space and a roster spot. But, Walker turned in some very promising play throughout the preseason, and if he can parlay that into meaningful on-court contributions during the regular season, it could potentially work to extend his stay in Philadelphia beyond the 2026-27 season.

3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Guard

The 2026-27 NBA season will be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's first season with the 76ers, and it could also be his last. Caldwell-Pope signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Philadelphia in free agency, and there's no guarantee that his stint with the Sixers will last beyond a single season.

At 33 years old, it remains to be seen how much gas is left in the tank for Caldwell-Pope, who averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per performance for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He also shot a career-low 31 percent from three-point range.

The Sixers signed Caldwell-Pope to provide a veteran three-and-D presence for the team. If he can do that, then it will prove to be a solid signing. If he plays his role well enough, perhaps Philadelphia's front office would look to re-sign him next summer, but there's no guarantee of that happening.