With guys like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade directly ahead of him on the depth chart, Justin Edwards' on-court opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers was always going to be limited this season. The third-year forward was a fringe rotation player heading into the current campaign, and unfortunately he's done little to boost his own stock with the brief playing time that he's received so far.

Edwards has appeared in just eight games on the season and averaged just 3.9 minutes per performance in those appearances. Mostly, he's been thrown in for a few minutes of garbage time here and there. Otherwise, he's been glued to the bench. In the one game that Edwards did receive a bit of extended run, he was unable to make the most of it.

Justin Edwards has been unable to boost his own stock this season

That came last week against the Orlando Magic. In that game, Edwards received 13 minutes of playing time, but he mustered just two points and one rebound during that time. He missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc and found himself out of position on defense on a couple of occasions.

Overall, the Sixers were outscored by eight points in the 13 minutes he was on the floor. Unsurprisingly, he received zero minutes in the following game against Milwaukee. Had he performed better against Orlando, he could have potentially put himself in position to be on the receiving end of a little more tick moving forward.

Been an incredibly disappointing developmental arc for Justin Edwards. Way, way too many mistakes for a 3rd-year player. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 19, 2026

Edwards was similarly unable to take advantage of a recent stint in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers sent him down to Delaware earlier this month to get some additional in-game reps, and if he had seized the opportunity, perhaps it could have elevated him in the eyes of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, but that didn't happen.

In his two games with the Blue Coats, Edwards converted 10 of his 27 shots from the floor and just three of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc. In the first game, he went 1-of-10 from the field for two points in 30 minutes. He performed much better in the second game as he tallied 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor, but he still didn't dominate the way one would expect of a player with 116 games of NBA experience.

76ers have motivation to move on from Edwards

While Edwards has shown flashes in the past, he's been unable to do so this season. So, that leaves Edwards, and the Sixers, in a tough spot. He's clearly not part of the team's rotation, but his lack of impact has certainly impacted his trade value. It's difficult to imagine him having any value at all at this particular point in time. Perhaps a non-contending team would take a flyer on him as he's still just 22 years old, but that's far from a certainty.

Since he's playing on an expiring contract and will become a free agent over the offseason, the Sixers should have some added motivation to try to move him and get some value in return, as opposed to potentially losing him for nothing over the summer. Even if the return is insignificant, the open roster spot created by moving on from Edwards would be beneficial, as the Sixers could aim to fill it with a more impactful player, ideally in the frontcourt.

At this point, it seems like the writing is already on the wall when it comes to Edwards' long-term future in Philadelphia. The main question now is if the two sides will part ways over the offseason, or before then.

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