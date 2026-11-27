The first full calendar month of the 2026-27 NBA season is almost in the books. Things have gone well for the team so far, but the month of December could bring some additional pressure for some members of the Philadelphia 76ers, for one reason or another.

Here's a look at three Sixers who are under extra pressure as December approaches.

Adem Bona

Early in the season, Adem Bona was getting a lot of minutes by default. The Sixers simply didn't have many other options at the time. That is no longer the case now that Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall have all shaken off early-season injury issues. Now, Nick Nurse has several other options when it comes to big man minutes behind Joel Embiid.

Walker has made the most of increased opportunity in November, and Barlow quickly reminded everyone of the type of two-way value that he provides to the team in the few games that he's been back. Both of those guys have outplayed Bona this season. Moving forward, Bona needs to make the most of his minutes, or he could quickly find himself largely out of the rotation, or potentially as trade bait.

Nick Nurse

Being an NBA head coach is an inherently pressure-filled job, but Nick Nurse is arguably under as much pressure as any coach in the entire league given the expectations surrounding the Sixers this season. There was speculation that the organization might move on from Nurse last offseason, but they decided to keep him in his role. However, if the new-look Sixers fail to live up to their lofty expectations this season, that likely won't be the case again.

Things have gone very well for the Sixers so far this season, as they sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference. However, it's fair to wonder if that is simply the result of the sheer talent on the roster, as opposed to great coaching. Regardless, the onus will be on Nurse to keep the Sixers in prime playoff position while balancing the rest required for a team that features the NBA's oldest player in LeBron James and the oft-injured Joel Embiid. In order to do that, Nurse might have to rely on his depth a bit more than he normally would.

Justin Edwards

The clock is ticking for Justin Edwards to make some sort of an impact or impression for the Sixers this season. He's been unable to do so thus far, and if that trend continues, he could quickly find himself being dangled as trade bait prior to the deadline in February. He wouldn't have much of a market, but even an open roster spot would be more valuable for Philly right now than Edwards has been. Edwards needs to take advantage of any opportunity he gets in a last-ditch effort to prove that he can contribute to this team's rotation.

Get 76ers On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.