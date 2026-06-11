Cliches are common in sports talk, from barbershops to press conferences. But new Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey coined his own phrase: “fountains, not drains.”

“I want guys that want to be in Philly, first and foremost,” Gansey told reporters in his introductory press conference on Monday. “Obviously, guys that can fit around that we have currently under contract, and I want fountains, not drains. I want guys with high character, guys with high work ethic, and guys that want to be in Philadelphia.

New Sixers Pres of Basketball Ops Mike Gansey

"I want guys that want to be in Philly ... I want fountains not drains. I want guys with high character, guys with high work ethic, and guys that want to be in Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/HZyJsMq4nA — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) June 8, 2026

While the Sixers may not come away with a player of VJ Edgecombe’s ceiling in this year’s draft, a number of players who could be available at 22nd overall fit Gansey’s criteria.

The following three in particular come to mind.

Morez Johnson Jr.

If at any point this season you thought that Philadelphia lacked rebounding skill or needed more center depth, you should type “Morez Johnson Jr.” into your search engine.

Morez Johnson's defensive versatility is one of my favorite elite skills in the 2026 NBA Draft. These playoffs are yet again showing us the necessity to have defensive versatility and physicality. At 6'9" 250 pounds, Johnson can defend nearly anyone on the court and lock up all… pic.twitter.com/H4OofWSOSH — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 5, 2026

Johnson ended his two-year collegiate career by winning the national championship with Michigan. He averaged 13.1 points—which was a 6.1-point increase from his freshman year—7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The 6'9" big is a defensive savant with stellar rim protection and the ability to guard in space.

Johnson’s offensive calling card is rim-running given his athleticism and motor, all of which Philadelphia did not have enough of this year. He embraces physicality on both ends of the court, a trait the Sixers also needed.

He still has room to grow as a decision-maker and shot-creator, but at the very least, Gansey and Co. would nab a player with high defensive upside if he's still on the board at No. 22.

Allen Graves

Allen Graves isn’t the athlete that Johnson is, but he makes up for it in other ways.

Graves, a 6'9" forward, posted 11.8 points on 41.3% shooting from three-point range, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals at Santa Clara in his lone collegiate season. He can keep an offense’s wheels in motion with connective passing and anticipatory reads while being a threat from deep.

The knocks against him are his underwhelming athleticism and reserve role on a West Coast Conference program. Yet his fit as a Swiss army knife forward is intriguing, as Graves can operate out of short rolls and hound the glass.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment president of sports Bob Myers said that in addition to fountains, Philadelphia is focusing on acquiring players who can space the floor and secure rebounds. That is exactly what Graves has proven to be. He just needs to do it at the professional level.

Koa Peat

Koa Peat is not the highest on my big board, but he could provide the fountain material that Gansey is looking for.

Arizona freshmen Koa Peat was unreal vs the defending National Champs in Florida:



30 points

7rebounds

5 assists

3 steals

1 block

11/18 FG



Absolutely dominated Florida on both ends was quite unbelievable to watch in real time. pic.twitter.com/YlnX802oDt — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) November 4, 2025

He tallied 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists at Arizona this season. The issue? Peat shot 35% from downtown on 0.6 attempts.

Peat, similar to Graves, is a smart passer who depends on his feel for the game, but his reputation as a non-shooter and slow-footed perimeter defender could make him a weak link on both ends of the court.

Still, Peat is the definition of blue-collar on the floor. He scraps for second-chance opportunities and gives the intensity Philadelphia fans would love in a high-stakes contest. Peat is also savvy moving without the ball, all of which culminates into an interesting skill set.

He might be a reach at No. 22, but he's being linked to Philadelphia in mock drafts.

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