Sixers’ Front Office Admits Tough Truths in Mike Gansey’s Introductory Presser

The Sixers’ season, for all its moving parts, was a success relative to expectations. They rebounded from the horror that was the 2024-25 season, having won 21 more games this year and eliminating the Boston Celtics in the playoffs for the first time since 1981-82.

But the only reason this year was successful is due to expectations not being high in the first place.

The Sixers' 25-year Eastern Conference Finals drought continued with the New York Knicks sweeping them in the conference semifinals. The loss confirmed that the Sixers still need to do some soul-searching on both ends of the court, in the front office, and the locker room as well.

New team president Mike Gansey and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment president of sports Bob Myers said as much on Monday morning.

Mike Gansey is right

“They got swept in the second round, so it’s not a championship-caliber team right now, but we’re gonna work on that,” Gansey told reporters in his introductory press conference.

Gansey’s honesty was appreciated and correct. New York exploited an unhealthy Joel Embiid, targeting him in space and wearing him down off the glass. The Knicks also made it difficult for Tyrese Maxey to find his spots and the Sixers lacked the depth to counteract these things.

Philadelphia needs health and more plug-and-play guys to take the next step. That’s exactly what Gansey emphasized.

New Sixers Pres of Basketball Ops Mike Gansey

"I want guys that want to be in Philly ... I want fountains not drains. I want guys with high character, guys with high work ethic, and guys that want to be in Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/HZyJsMq4nA — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) June 8, 2026

“We gotta get a good player [in the draft] and just building depth,” Gansey told reporters. “We gotta get guys here in free agency that we like, we gotta get minimum guys. And obviously, the big part is internal development. Tyrese, VJ, some of our other young guys—they gotta get better, too.”

More on potential draft prospects who fit this mold to come, but it’s interesting to see the contrast from Gansey and Daryl Morey. The latter always focused on building star-studded teams, while Gansey’s plan was to improve within the margins and go from there.

This approach will likely garner more success in a league collectively trying to improve within the confines of the second apron.

Bob Myers perfectly summed it up

Myers also supported Gansey’s vision when he spoke to the media Monday.

“We gotta find an identity, we just don’t have one,” Myers said. “That may be a harsh thing to say, but you look at the numbers, we were not elite offensively or defensively.

“If you’re gonna win at the highest level, you gotta be great at something. We have the capability to do it, we have the players and some of the talent. But in order to see what we are, we gotta be on the floor.”

Video of four-time NBA champion, Bob Myers saying the Sixers currently don't have an identity and they won't win anything of significance until they get one. pic.twitter.com/pDZJXiXwVw — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 8, 2026

Myers hit it on the nose. The Sixers placed 17th and 16th in offensive and defensive rating, respectively, according to Basketball Reference.

Some of that can be explained by Embiid and George combining to play only 75 regular-season games. Another part of it was that Philadelphia simply did not excel at a certain thing, whether it was due to personnel or coaching.

The Sixers’ retooled front office will face their first test in a few weeks when the first round of the draft begins on June 23.

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