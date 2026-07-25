How LeBron James Catapults the Sixers Into Championship Contention

There’s no better way to begin this story than to state the obvious: LeBron James is a Sixer.

Acquiring a player of James’ popularity fills his arrival in Philadelphia with many storylines on and off the court. The four-time NBA champion joined the Sixers to win it all, however. So let’s dive into what he’ll bring to Philadelphia to help make that happen.

Knowing his role

It’s difficult to break down James’ skill set with him being arguably the most versatile and greatest player ever, and all of that. But what he did with the Los Angeles Lakers this season deserves a thorough glance.

James went from the Lakers’ 1B to accepting a third option role behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. The shift yielded modest stats compared to James’ standards as he posted 20.9 points on 51.5% shooting from the field, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game through 60 appearances. Yet he embraced turning into a super-charged role player, which is exactly what Philadelphia needs.

The four-time Most Valuable Player did the little things like cutting, screening, operating within the flow of the offense rather than being the offense. He also quarterbacked the Lakers’ defense, roaming from the weakside and getting his teammates in the right spots. While not jaw-dropping, Los Angeles was top-20 in defensive rating, via Basketball Reference, despite lacking talented defenders; James was a reason.

It feels silly to explain LeBron James' game but he ticks so many boxes for the Sixers.



- On/off-ball playmaking

- Constant downhill threat

- Ability to play one through five

- Unparalleled experience

- Defensive IQ

- Scalability



It's LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/KVlnySM15K — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 24, 2026

Philadelphia, on the other hand, has a roster that caters more toward him than the Lakers did this season, a seeming point of unhappiness for James and his people. Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown can shoulder most of the scoring load while James can conserve his energy in whatever way is needed.

It’s not like he can’t carry a team anymore, though. A left hamstring strain sidelined Dončić for the entire playoffs and Austin Reaves (left oblique strain) didn’t debut until Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in the first round. So James turned back the clock and inherited most of the creation burden. The result? He diced up Houston, averaging a near 23-point triple-double, and sent the Rockets home in six games.

A table-setter

Most Sixers fans didn’t want James simply because he’s James; they knew how valuable his playmaking would be to the team.

I’m not breaking news here, but James is one of the most lethal advantage creators in NBA history and he does it in many ways. James can obliterate a defense with his downhill pressure, pass out of the short-roll, and generate scoring opportunities in transition. That type of manipulation will register you fourth on the all-time assist leaders list.

Philadelphia already boasted the most top-end talent in the Eastern Conference with Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown, and Joel Embiid. All the Sixers needed was a playmaker to tie it together and James can and will be just that, whether he’s launching passes to Maxey or Edgecombe off the fastbreak or setting up Embiid and Brown in their midrange spots.

There is so much that Nick Nurse can experiment with offensively and having so many talented scorers is like saying “my steak is too buttery and my lobster is too juicy.” It will be interesting to see who initiates the bulk of Philadelphia’s halfcourt offense and I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes the team a month to gel; it’s only a matter of when. Everybody is going to eat, James included, as they are too talented not to.

He can do anything

There isn’t a position James hasn’t played in his 23-year career; some people would even include general manager and head coach in this list. Jokes aside, the Sixers entered the offseason needing help at almost every position and they got all of that in James.

He’ll likely slot in as the starting power forward, being a de facto point guard, but I’m also interested in how that will shift in games Embiid inevitably misses. Philadelphia seems reliant on upside for its center corps, with Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, and Johni Broome. James can also play small-ball five in some lineups, stretching defenses with his 3-level scoring and speed.

Sixers depth chart



PG: Maxey / Philon

SG: Edgecombe / Simons / Terry*

SF: Brown / Edwards

PF: James/ Wade / Barlow / Walker*

C: Embiid / Bona* / Hukporti / Broome



The roster is complete, with one two-way slot left. pic.twitter.com/Y6A4NpLGvo — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 24, 2026

It also feels like James can do anything because he’s seen everything, from the formation and destruction of various contenders to every defensive coverage in modern basketball. The Sixers landed someone who has experience unparalleled by anyone in the league, which will raise their ceiling and could be critical to the development of Maxey and Edgecombe.

Philadelphia nearly snatched James in free agency eight years ago, when hope for “The Process” was at an all-time high. The organization and fanbase alike have suffered quite a few scars since then, but they endured. Now, James will join a team with a fandom whose hope has been restored and is ready to let go of the past and embrace a championship run.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.