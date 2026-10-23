76ers Whose Stocks Are Up, Down After Comeback Win Over Cavs

Xfinity Mobile Arena erupted when Matt Cord introduced the 76ers’ star-studded lineup for the first time on Thursday night. James did his signature chalk toss moments before Philadelphia’s home opener versus the Cavaliers. 76ers fans were ready to go to war for their revamped team; Philadelphia trailed by 29 less than an hour later and boos echoed through the arena.

Then, the third quarter happened.

The 76ers (2-0) outscored Cleveland (0-1) by 22 in a 114-106 win. Philadelphia dismantled the Cavaliers’ offense during the last 24 minutes and its stars took charge at different times for good measure. The 76ers again showed how dangerous they can be once they put together a consistent four quarters.

Here are the latest 76ers stock changes.

Stock up: Tyrese Maxey

Maxey was the only constant for Philadelphia. His 15 points in the first half kept the game within reach, even if it was hard to fathom in the moment. Maxey was a lightning bolt off the dribble, using a mix of ball control and quickness to shred through Cleveland’s defense.

While the two-time All-Star finished the game with 32 points and six assists, his defense again stole the show. Much of Cleveland’s half-court offense came from pick-and-roll actions and Maxey helped negate that in the second half. He posted both of his steals in the third frame and played a role in holding Harden scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting from the field.

Tyrese Maxey starred in Philly's 29-POINT comeback 🔥



32 PTS

6 AST

2 STL



The Sixers improve to 2-0 on the season! pic.twitter.com/zRU27bBNen — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2026

Stock up: The other stars (in the second half)

Philadelphia’s offense was nowhere to be found in the first half as James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid couldn’t find a groove. None of them successfully attacked one-on-one with the Cavaliers’ point-of-attack defense holding strong. Evan Mobley contained Embiid with his length; Cleveland forced James the other way; Brown couldn’t create separation.

Two quarters later, they all eclipsed 15 points. It started with James, whose increased aggression was key to Philadelphia outscoring Cleveland 37-21 in the third quarter. James’ downhill pressure unclogged the 76ers’ offense, which limited the Cavaliers' transition chances that helped them build a 29-point lead.

LEBRON JAMES WHAT A FINISH. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MwlcoyJwOf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2026

James scored two points in the fourth quarter, but that’s where Embiid and Brown came in. The duo had 19 of Philadelphia’s 32 fourth-quarter points, delivering timely isolation buckets that kept Cleveland at bay. That’s the most dangerous part of the 76ers’ offense; no one needs to be at their best all 48 minutes.

Stock down: 3-point shooting

The 76ers’ inefficient perimeter shooting nearly cost them in their 106-100 victory against the Knicks on Tuesday—it didn’t improve on Thursday. Philadelphia made just 25% of its 3-pointers on 28 tries, which enabled the Cavaliers to supply more help defense and be more aggressive in passing lanes. Philadelphia totaled 14 first-half turnovers and this was a reason why.

It’s impressive that the 76ers beat last year’s Eastern Conference Finals representatives without shooting above 30% from deep. But that’s not sustainable. Philadelphia needed more out of Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who were a combined 1-of-5 from deep. Dean Wade, who has yet to debut, will also be helpful in this regard.

Stock down: Adem Bona

These two games haven’t been kind to Bona, who registered two points and three fouls. He struggled to protect the rim and secure rebounds as evidenced by Cleveland’s 60 points in the paint and 10 offensive rebounds. Philadelphia managed to lose the rebound battle by just two, but that wasn’t because of Bona; he was a -10.

Joel Embiid on the floor: 25 minutes, +8



Joel Embiid off the floor: 10 minutes, -16



Adem Bona has really struggled, but this is also about the stars manning the non-Embiid lineups. Sixers need more out of them. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 23, 2026

The 6-foot-10 center is better suited to fend off smaller frontcourts, rather than going up against Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But Nick Nurse doesn’t have many other levers to pull as Wade, Dominick Barlow, and Tacko Fall remain out.

The 76ers will host the Bucks (0-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in their first back-to-back of the season.

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