The 76ers secured 12 of their 15 wins in clutch time entering their matchup against the Pacers on Friday night; it hasn’t seemed to matter where Philadelphia’s opponent stands record-wise. So for the 76ers, a Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana didn’t appear as easy of a victory as one would think—or so some thought.

Philadelphia (16-4) outscored the Pacers (6-12) by 16 in the third quarter on the way to a 111-87 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. LeBron James was the 76ers’ best player for the second straight game with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid out of rhythm. Philadelphia was efficient from beyond the arc and moved the ball to snag its third win against Indiana this season.

Here’s what we learned most about the 76ers from Friday:

1. LeBron James is scorching

James contributed a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against the Pacers—marking his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points. His hot shooting stretch has been a vital part of that. James shot 3 of 6 from three-point range, with all of them coming in the first quarter. This helped Philadelphia take an eight-point lead, 12 minutes in.

The four-time Most Valuable Player hit spot-up threes using passes from Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, but he also nailed a pull-up trifecta. James has been effective in every aspect of three-point shooting, hitting 64.7% of his attempts from downtown in his last three games. Shooting is a skill that fluctuates for most players—even James—but seeing him work his way into elite form is a positive sign for Philadelphia.

2. Dominick Barlow is a stuff-doer

Dominick Barlow has been phenomenal since missing the 76ers’ first 16 games due to a lower back stress reaction. He notched 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Barlow started in Jaylen Brown’s (left hamstring injury management) place and while he didn’t replicate Brown’s volume scoring, he did mostly everything else.

DOM BARLOW HAS 8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK IN 14 MINUTES 😭🔥🔥🔥



(🎥 - @FunKneeBone) pic.twitter.com/HrfP8vaEsx — BronMuse (@BronMuse) November 28, 2026

Barlow’s defensive motor has revved in his first games back, especially when helping at the rim. He also defended Pascal Siakam, who tallied just 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting from the field. Offensively, Barlow created second-chance opportunities for Philadelphia with three offensive rebounds and put himself in scoring position by moving off the ball.

3. and 4. Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope keep showing their value

The 76ers’ bench resembles the Knicks more than the Grizzlies. Philadelphia can’t swap five players at once like Memphis does when healthy, but like New York, it has a few reserves who can swing a game when their shots are on point.

Anfernee Simons (19 points on 5-12 shooting from deep) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (eight points on 3-3 shooting from the field) certainly delivered Friday. Simons was a steady scoring presence while Maxey (3-13 from the field) struggled to find rhythm. Meanwhile, Caldwell-Pope’s perfect shooting helped grow Philadelphia’s lead to as many as 32 in the final frame to secure the win.

Anfernee Simons with 19 points tonight



Sixers win again. They are 16–4.

Most wins in the NBA



LeBron James fifth straight game with 20+ points pic.twitter.com/Tc3IVDnSeY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 28, 2026

Philadelphia has won East Group B of the NBA Cup with a 3-1 record and will face the Hawks in the knockout round. As for regular programming, the 76ers will face the Rockets (14-5) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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