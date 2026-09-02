A Breakdown of the 76ers' Tacko Fall Signing

The Sixers' recent acquisition of Tacko Fall is an interesting move that adds to the team in more ways than just basketball.

Fall, 30, agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract—meaning he will join the team for training camp on a non-guaranteed deal to try and secure a two-way spot.

Should Fall earn a two-way deal, his astounding 7-foot-6 frame and defensive presence could prove to be valuable for the Sixers. Fall's presence is magnified by the fact that he is six inches taller than the team's next tallest players—Joel Embiid and Ariel Hukporti.

Philly has sorely lacked a rim protector with Embiid off the floor. His ability to contest shots gives the 76ers an extra big whose stature alone is enough to deter opponents.



While Fall's game is limited offensively, he has proven to be effective as a lob threat and paint anchor. With other backup big men like Hukporti and Adem Bona, Tacko's role will likely be limited with the Sixers.

Fans love Tacko

In Boston, the Senegalese center was a fan favorite. Celtics fans often broke out into chants of "We want Tacko" during games, imploring then-coach Brad Stevens to let him play. Many of his minutes came in garbage time, but he never failed to excite the crowd and get them on their feet.

Although he has only played 37 games in his three-year NBA career, he gives the Sixers an extra backup who can give Embiid and other centers a breather. He also has a pre-existing bond with another former Celtic, Jaylen Brown.

Fall and Brown's relationship

Brown and Fall played together in Boston from 2019 to 2021. After news of the deal broke, Brown shared his joy at becoming teammates with him again, posting a goat emoji.

Fall and Brown have remained in contact even after Fall left the NBA in 2022. Both players are Muslim and traveled to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2024 to perform Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage. The two have also observed Ramadan together in the past, fasting from dawn to sunset.

This offseason, the travel buddies had another excursion to Morocco, with Fall sharing snaps of them on his Instagram.

Chemistry will play a large role in the team getting along and integrating smoothly.

Whether or not Fall remains on the roster, it is beneficial that he already has a close friend on the team.

Fall won't be the team's saving grace as a reserve center, but he will give Philly another option that forces defenses to adjust.

But first, he will have to prove he is worthy of a spot on the team.

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