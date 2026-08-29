Jaylen Brown’s Importance to Sixers Grows Amid Recent Talk From Those Close to Him

Those close to Jaylen Brown don’t expect him to prioritize coexisting with Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid on the Sixers this season. They're demanding even more.

Synchronizing with the Sixers’ star players is important, of course, but Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment president of sports Bob Myers wants Brown’s impact to extend into the locker room. Moreover, Brown and his trainer, Dash Lovell, are focused on further growing his ability to score off the dribble.

Much is expected of Brown, who came to Philadelphia via a trade with the Boston Celtics in July, but Myers and Lovell expect him to transform the Sixers on and off the court.

Leadership

Myers appeared on Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady’s podcast, “Cousins,” on Wednesday and spoke of his vision for Brown as a leader.

“To win a championship, you need guys that are of that ilk, that are comfortable being uncomfortable,” Myers said. “I said [to Brown], ‘We need you to lead, so I’m going to ask you to lead.’”

Bob Myers said Jaylen Brown brings an “edge” to the Sixers:



“To win a championship, you need guys that are of that ilk, that are comfortable being uncomfortable… I said, ‘We need you to lead, so I’m going to ask you to lead.’” 😤



(h/t @VinceAndTmac) pic.twitter.com/m7DqYR5hiq — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) August 27, 2026

Brown has always been comfortable taking initiative when it comes to guiding teammates and bettering himself in life. His voice helped Boston surpass expectations last season, as it won 56 games even though Jayson Tatum missed most of the regular season.

The 29-year-old is in tune with himself as well. He conquered his fear of heights this summer by going skydiving.

Philadelphia’s power structure will be interesting with Brown, Maxey, James, and Embiid, but the group has already taken it upon themselves to develop chemistry. It remains to be seen whether Brown will be the voice, but his words will certainly be felt from top to bottom of the Sixers’ roster.

Offseason work

Most fans would assume that Brown has spent the summer searching for ways to be most effective alongside Philadelphia’s stars. But that has not entirely been the case, according to Lovell.

“Yeah, they’re going to figure it out directly. But individually, it’s about trying to develop what you need,” Lovell told Mark Medina of Ratings. “When we talk about flying around and shooting, it’s basketball. It doesn’t matter who you play with. You’re going to have to make a catch-and-shoot jump shot. Now that he has guys like Bron, those guys are going to draw a lot of attention. Jaylen is also going to draw a lot of attention for those guys to get easy shots, too.

Brown’s offseason regimen has been defined by improving as a ball-handler, mid-range scorer and playing through contact. They are also fine-tuning the way Brown creates separation so he does not get called for as many offensive fouls, Lovell told Medina.

What Lovell said was correct: The Sixers’ stars will create for each other, and the pecking order can differ every night. Philadelphia doesn’t need Brown to become a lethal spot-up shooter; it only requires him to be a capable one.

Brown buying into more off-ball play and doubling down defensively will be key to the Sixers pursuing a championship.

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