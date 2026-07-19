What LeBron James’ Interest in Philadelphia Says About the Sixers’ Culture Shift

Before the 2025-26 season, many thought the Sixers were on the fast track to mediocrity.

Philadelphia, riddled with injuries, won 24 games the year prior, and Joel Embiid's and Paul George’s deals appeared to be untradeable dead weight. The hope was to be competitive and ride out the next few seasons until the Sixers could reconstruct the supporting cast around Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. Little did anyone know that Mike Gansey’s first trade as lead executive would turn Philadelphia’s world upside down.

A few months away from the 2026-27 campaign, the Sixers, led by Gansey, have become the hottest topic of the offseason. They flipped Paul George for Jaylen Brown and improved around the edges and a team projected to be bound for the Play-In tournament for the near future now has a legitimate chance to sign LeBron James. This truly showcases the culture shift in Philadelphia, from top to bottom.

A source says Sixers owner Josh Harris was able to have a brief, friendly conversation with LeBron James yesterday at a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York



I’m told Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and owner Josh Harris have let LeBron know they would love to have him… pic.twitter.com/tvJJDXc478 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 18, 2026

The front office shift

Gansey’s moves have accomplished more than improving the team. They have restored the fanbase’s trust in the organization. One of the president of basketball’s defining traits is his ability to foster relationships, which was evident when Dean Wade signed a four-year, $39 million contract with the Sixers.

“He's a great person,” Wade said in his introductory media availability on July 8. “He's got a great family as well. My wife knows his wife really well from, you know, the past seven years, but I think Mike was a big reason I was in Cleveland and got an opportunity at a two-way. I think he had a big say in that. Coming in every day for the past seven years, he was one of the first people you see when you come in for summer workouts.”

But it doesn’t end with Gansey.

Jameer Nelson, whom the Sixers promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations in June, personally called Anfernee Simons’ parents at the beginning of free agency. The result? Simons inked a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Sixers, despite having interest from other teams. It’s because Philadelphia’s front office has prioritized the human aspect of things, and now those same principles are being applied to their pursuit of James.

VJ Edgecombe said he was getting a pedicure when Jameer Nelson called him after the Sixers traded for Jaylen Brown 😂



(h/t @eringrugan) pic.twitter.com/e1h8ImPnaS — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) July 14, 2026

This approach seems to be a contrast to the way Daryl Morey did things throughout his front office career. He was often criticized for undervaluing the relationship and chemistry aspects of roster building, dealing players when the next big thing became available. His analytics-driven nature rubbed fans and players, alike, the wrong way over the last few years.

“This is the first time I ever said this: I don't trust Daryl Morey. I just don't trust him,” said Marcus Morris on the Kevin O’Connor show in 2025. “I think he's thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. He's trying to do a whole new team. He's trying to bring guys in. He's flipping them in and out, in and out, in and out. Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia? What guys you need to play in Philadelphia? Like, I understand how the team needs to gel first, before you start talking about AI.”

The player aspect

If the Sixers land James, Tyrese Maxey may deserve the most thanks.

He has reportedly led the charge in communicating with James, who is ultimately deciding between the Sixers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, as of now. Maxey and James share the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. James has great admiration for the Sixers guard and they’ve worked in the offseason throughout the years.

“As far as my understanding, it's really been Maxey as the primary spearhead in terms of keeping that communication and dialogue going,” said ESPN's Dave McMenamin on 97.5 The Fanatic last week.

“Maxey knows LeBron the best out of those three players...I've covered a bunch of teams, and it's not very often where you get all three, if you do have three stars, on the same page moving in the same direction. It's significant that, from the top down, Bob Myers, Nick Nurse, Mike Gansey and the three best players on the team are all together on this, saying, 'LeBron, we want you, we need you, and we can do great things if you come here.’”

As LeBron James rattles off what he will value in his next team, he used the phrase “trust the process” and the crowd was sent into a tizzy, thinking he was giving a clue about the Philadelphia 76ers. pic.twitter.com/klpBWePWNq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 17, 2026

As McMenamin hinted, Philadelphia’s alignment throughout the building could be key to James choosing the Sixers. It’s not just Maxey who is pushing for James—it’s everyone. Such cohesion from management to players simply wasn’t a thing this past season, whether it was the team being upset about Jared McCain being traded or Embiid taking issue with being ruled out of a game late in the regular season.

James would be joining a Sixers franchise that has a common goal, and that’s winning a championship. If arguably the greatest player of all time is serious about getting a fifth ring, Philadelphia is the place to be out of his current options. Even if the Sixers don’t get James, their alignment from Gansey to the locker room is invaluable and shows the culture shift that is happening before our eyes.

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