Dean Wade Blends in, but His First Philanthropic Initiative Stands Out

KING OF PRUSSIA — Dean Wade wanted to show face early in a new city. But what's it worth when you blend in?

As Wade walked into a back office at the DICK'S Sporting Goods in King of Prussia on Wednesday evening, he was promptly asked how tall he was.

He countered. "How tall do you think I am?" Wade asked.

"5-10," the child shot back.

Not quite, kid.

Perhaps Wade's most distinguishing feature is his 6-foot-9 frame.

Beyond that, he looks like any other guy walking around the chain sporting goods store on a hot Wednesday in mid-September.

Wade was there to host his Back-to-School Shopping Bash, a spree in which each participant receives $150 to shop for whatever they need in preparation for the upcoming school year.

So, Wade joined 10 youths from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia through the shopping spree. He engaged with the children as they looked at shoes, overrun by the different possibilities the store had in stock.

As Wade and his young friends canvassed the shoes, shoppers walked by, curious about the presence of television cameras. Only one uninvolved shopper identified Wade.

Recognition wasn't the point.

Wade was just happy to be able to give back.

"It's fun, man. It's a good time. It's a great feeling to give back to the community. You know, I just got here. So I wanted to get a feel for the community. Kind of get out and about. Show my face a little bit," Wade said.

"I had this opportunity. I couldn't pass it up. I had to jump on it. Being a part of it is also great. Being here, seeing how happy these kids are to get a pair of shoes and hang out. So it's fun."

Wade spent some time fixated on a tiny display of a Jordan shoe, even jokingly asking if they had it in his size. Perhaps he was simply a fan of the shoe. Perhaps he was thinking of his own young child, a partial motivator for him choosing this cause. Perhaps it was all a reminder of his younger self.

"Oh, for sure, shoes. Just like them," Wade said when asked which department of the store he'd have first visited when he was that age. "We all came out here, went straight to shoes. I was like, 'Yeah, that makes perfect sense.'"

And in some ways, maybe Wade manifested his future. He always went straight for the basketball shoes when he was a youth.

There was no other consideration.

But why this cause?

"I think giving back, especially to the youth in the community, is big. Building the youth up in the community does a lot for the community in general. I got a kid. I know how much it means to them and how much it means to me to get out and have a positive experience for them," Wade said.

"So I think just being out here and having this opportunity is big. Not only for them, but it makes me happy and makes me feel fulfilled. So just getting out here was huge and it's also good to get out early and show your face and be part of the community."

Wade gave up an hour of his time to be there. He didn't look at a cell phone or a watch once. Just completely present in the moment. A brand of humility that is rare in this day and age.

Perhaps this day was all made possible by his NBA upbringing.

Wade remembers life in the G League quite well. Having to be escorted to his car after games in Canton, Ohio. Participating in practices in public gyms, old ladies cheering for good plays as they walked the track around the team. Lifting weights in a room that was shaped more like a small hallway than it was an actual fitness facility.

And now, he's getting to know suburban Philadelphia, eager to figure out where he'll settle in his new NBA home.

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