Sixers Hope Dillon Jones Will Replicate Winning Streak

It is rare for NBA players to three-peat championships due to the unpredictable nature of health and luck. But in Dillon Jones' young professional career, he is already well on his way to winning his third title in a row.

Dillon Jones' basketball journey

As a new member of the 76ers, Jones joins a team with two NBA titles to his name. He won in 2025 with the Thunder and once again in 2026 with the Knicks.

He played a limited role in 61 games on the two teams, averaging 10.2 and 5.6 minutes, respectively.

Before the Sixers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, Jones spent time with the Knicks' and Trail Blazers' G League teams. Although he didn't see the court much with the Knicks' main team, he put up 15.2 points on 38.1% shooting from 3 in the Westchester G League.

At Weber State University, he was named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year, averaging 8.2 points off the bench that season. He continued his collegiate ascension by starting the subsequent three seasons. In his final year at Weber State, he averaged a career-high 20.8 points along with two steals.

Jones thrived as a rebounder in college and the G League, showing off his versatility as more than a scorer.

While he is unlikely to see much playing time with the Sixers, fans hope he will carry the same good fortune he's had at his previous stops to Philly.

The rare three-peat club

The Sixers already have several championship-experienced guys on their roster who have contributed more to winning a title than Jones has. But adding another winner certainly won't hurt the group.

Some players have three-peated in their careers, but no one has pulled it off with three different teams. If the Sixers win the 2027 title with Jones, the 24-year-old would become the only player in NBA history to achieve this feat.

Patrick McCaw previously three-peated with two different teams. He went back-to-back with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, then joined the Raptors for their 2019 championship season.

McCaw became the first NBA player to kick off his career by three-peating with more than one team—a club Jones looks to join.

An important factor in him doing so is whether or not he can earn a spot on the team.

He joins fellow Sixers Duke Miles, Jameer Nelson Jr., Saint Thomas and Tacko Fall in competing to secure a two-way contract.

Sixers' good luck

Philly has one remaining slot open to sign a two-way player, meaning only one of the Exhibit 10 guys can be a 76er. Reasonably, the best player among them should take over the final spot.

But if history is any indicator, Sixers fans may be rooting for Dillon Jones.

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