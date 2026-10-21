Grading Every 76ers Player After Win vs. Knicks

The Knicks commenced their championship ring ceremony less than a half hour before tip-off against the 76ers on Tuesday night. Each player received his ring and celebrated winning the 2025-26 NBA Finals, New York’s first title in 53 years. It was supposed to be a night of pride and excitement for the city.

Philadelphia didn’t get the memo. The 76ers (1-0) handled the Knicks (0-1) 106-100 at Madison Square Garden, to start the LeBron James and Jaylen Brown era. Philadelphia’s defense was ahead of schedule and the 76ers received positives and negatives from the evening.

Philly's new-look starting five is electric 🔥



Sixers spoil the Knicks' ring night 💍 pic.twitter.com/nYD2LrIUD5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 21, 2026

Here’s each player’s performance grade:

Tyrese Maxey: A

Maxey thrived on both ends of the court, recording 28 points, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. If he had scored 50, I still would’ve been most impressed by his defense. Maxey built on his improvement from last year, knowing when to gamble for steals and recovering while defending off the dribble. He also put on an at-rim finishing clinic, showcasing a devastating burst of speed and creativity.

Jaylen Brown: B+

Brown debuted with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds, and six assists. He didn’t truly find a rhythm until the third quarter, excelling when the game’s pace increased. Brown also brought it on the defensive end, staying glued to Jalen Brunson in the second half.

LeBron James: B

It happened: James took the court as a Sixer. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. He took the point guard role in stride and, like Brown, was most impactful when the tempo got faster. He found players in the right spots and showcased his downhill pressure.

Joel Embiid: B+

The only thing holding Embiid back from a higher grade was his 4-of-15 shooting from the field. He posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals. Embiid’s rim protection exceeded many people’s expectations, as his mobility and length disrupted many of the Knicks’ actions. Once he finds his shooting touch, which should come with time, Embiid could return to being one of the best two-way centers.

Anfernee Simons: B

Simons’ B grade doesn’t hold the same weight as the stars’ do; it’s based on the player’s relative expectations. But the guard’s shooting was critical tonight. He finished with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Philadelphia shot 27.5% from deep and Simons’ spot-up shooting in the second half was key to the 76ers pulling away.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: C

Caldwell-Pope did exactly what he was supposed to do: hit threes and be a serviceable defender. He had 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from three and four rebounds. Wing depth remains a question for this 76ers roster and Caldwell-Pope sustaining this reliability could be essential moving forward.

VJ Edgecombe: C+

Edgecombe’s nine points on 4-of-10 shooting and four rebounds don’t tell the entire story. He and Brown made Brunson work for his 21 points on 19 shots. Edgecombe did well chasing him without the ball and keeping up with him off the dribble. Edgecombe’s shooting and foul discipline (four fouls) should improve as the year progresses.

Adem Bona: D

Philadelphia needed all the help it could get at backup center and Bona didn’t quite deliver with zero points, three rebounds, one block, and two fouls. He struggled against a larger Knicks front-court, and that nearly gave way to New York snapping Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter lead.

Jabari Walker: partial credit

Walker was a preseason standout, but he only recorded three minutes tonight where he didn’t attempt a shot and had one assist.

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