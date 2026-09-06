How Bob Myers' GM Experience Translates to the 76ers

The most successful sports teams often start at the helm. Talented players are undoubtedly important, but front office members guide the ship in a certain direction.

Bob Myers saw everything under the sun during his 11 years as the Warriors' general manager. With all the highs and lows he learned to navigate, Myers adds significant value to Philly in his role with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Myers' experience

To say Bob Myers knows how to assemble championship teams would be an understatement. He won four NBA championships as the Warriors' GM and earned Executive of the Year twice.

One of the biggest deals Myers will be remembered for pulling off is acquiring Kevin Durant in 2016. But just as important as his business skills is his ability to connect with people.

Myers prides himself on fostering relationships with Warriors' players, which has extended beyond his time in the Bay.

Building a rapport with players has made it easier to handle trials and tribulations, of which there was no shortage with the Warriors.

From handling the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant saga to Green punching Jordan Poole to breaking difficult news to players, Myers leaned on the foundation of his relationships within the team.

In an episode of the Cousins podcast, he spoke of a moment where he had to balance the job with the human element.

After the Warriors lost the NBA Finals in 2019, Klay Thompson was expected to miss the following year with a torn ACL and Durant left the team. There was a void at the shooting guard spot, and Myers had a decision to make. Ultimately, letting go of beloved Warrior Andre Iguodala was necessary to bring D'Angelo Russell to Golden State.

Relaying the news to Iguodala after all he meant to the organization is a memory Myers won't forget. But it taught him the importance of having difficult conversations and teetering the line between friend and boss.

Warriors players respected him

His franchise player always respected Myers' willingness to be open.

"I don't ever take that for granted," Stephen Curry said. "The fact that I can have a difficult conversation with him. I can pick up the phone and let him know how I'm feeling. He'll give it to me straight about where we are as a team or where I am individually."

"You don't see many GMs working daily, having conversations with guys, keeping a pulse of the team, and then having those tough conversations," added Draymond Green. "General managers don't do that in this league. Bob does. He's incredible."

A major component of his ability to communicate with different guys is his honesty and genuineness.

To Myers, there's no reason to lie to a player, particularly when discussing their future with the team.

Handling trade uncertainty

Myers recalls a time when a player asked him if he was going to be traded. Rather than play the traditional move of rejecting the idea to spare the player's feelings, Myers took a different route.

His answer was simple: Maybe.

Regardless of the individual's star status, Myers' instinct would have been to lead with honesty. It's just his nature.

"I'm not gonna lie. Not because I'm not gonna lie to you, but because I gotta go to bed at night knowing I didn't lie," Myers told the unnamed player.

His bluntness is refreshing in a world where managers may attempt to appease players, even at the cost of betraying their trust.

Connecting with players

Myers takes a pragmatic approach to handling a team. He connects with players on a deep level while also recognizing that they live in a world he hasn't experienced firsthand. Although he worked as an agent for NBA players before becoming a general manager, he never played in the NBA.

Myers got players to buy in because of his communication with them.

"Getting to know a player, really trying to get to know them—you develop a trust," he explained. "And if you can do that as an executive, then you got a real shot at winning...How do I convince you we're here to win? That requires everyday constant discussion, environment and culture, which is hard to do."

Role with the Sixers

When many look at the moves Philly made this offseason, Mike Gansey receives much of the praise.

But Myers didn't just help land Jaylen Brown and LeBron James; he selected Gansey to replace Daryl Morey.

Gansey's history with LeBron James in the Cavaliers' front office influenced Myers' selection. Gansey has experienced a lot, similar to Myers. Enduring the highs and lows of a franchise helped them navigate through contending years and rebuilding stages.

At the end of the day, Myers' intentions are pure: Form championship teams without compromising his players' respect and trust.

The human element

Even after reaching historic heights with the Warriors, he keeps in perspective what matters most.

"I don't talk to these rings I have in my house," he said. "I don't watch old highlights and stuff. I call Draymond Green; I call Steph Curry, [Andre] Iguodala; that's what I miss."

Though Myers isn't as involved in the Sixers' front office as he was with the Warriors', his burning competitiveness keeps him pushing for success.

Myers is accountable

Myers took accountability with the Warriors, asking himself what he could do to make the team better before looking at others. When they lost or faced adversity, he felt pressure.

In his tenure with them, he vividly remembers a time when he clashed with a player and had to take the bullet.

Typically, a player has a hand in deciding what terminology is used if they are listed on the injury report. In this case, the player took issue with the wording Myers used, claiming it was inaccurate.

Myers then addressed the media and took ownership of the error, refusing to put any blame on the player.

On a roster that employed Durant, Curry, Green and Klay Thompson, he also had to manage egos. For the better part of 11 years, he got players to understand the bigger picture and sacrifice for one another. Within the 76ers, that is the kind of figure who can propel them into championship territory.

Fit for the 76ers

Between the business and human side of basketball, Myers has mastered it all.

The human capital he acquired during his time with the Warriors proves why he is a valuable asset to the 76ers.

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