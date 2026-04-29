Joel Embiid's Injury Listing Builds Momentum for Potential Sixers Game 6 Upset

Many thought that the Sixers would have been conducting their end-of-season press conferences on Wednesday afternoon. Instead, Philadelphia submitted its injury report for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round after beating the Boston Celtics, 113-97, in Game 5 to remain alive.

Is Joel Embiid playing?

Things are looking up for the Sixers, who trail Boston 3-2 in the series, ahead of Game 6 on Thursday at 8 p.m., Eastern time.

Philadelphia has listed Joel Embiid (post-appendectomy recovery) as 'probable', fresh off a Game 5 outing that saved the Sixers’ playoff ambitions. Embiid led all scorers with 33 points on 12-23 shooting from the field and eight assists, appearing to have shaken off the rust from his 17-day absence.

Embiid returned in Philadelphia’s 128-96 Game 4 loss to Boston on Sunday, having last played on April 6 due to an appendectomy he underwent on April 9. Yet the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player still led the Sixers in scoring with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Embiid, however, did not appear sharp, shooting 9-21 from the field.

Tuesday was a different story.

Embiid, after missing five first-half 3-pointers, went at Neemias Queta and Nikola Vucevic within the arc every chance he got. The seven-time All-Star effortlessly got to his spots and looked as healthy as ever in the second half, scoring 18 of his 33 points in the final 24 minutes. Boston had little answer for Embiid in single coverage, which could signify more double-teams on Thursday.

“I just want to play basketball whether I'm good physically or mentally,” Embiid told reporters following Game 5.

“I just want to enjoy this moment, just being part of a basketball team that's trying to accomplish something. I didn't want to go home and think about it all summer of what could have been if I was healthy going into the playoffs.”

Joel Embiid:



"I've dealt with a lot of stuff over my career. I don't complain, I just want to give as much as I can...I know a lot of people might have takes of that I might be lazy or whatever, but every single time I'm on the floor I want to play as hard as possible. I just… pic.twitter.com/yIf65h1I7p — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 29, 2026

Tyrese Maxey’s under-the-radar Game 5

The Sixers listed Tyrese Maxey (right pinky tendon strain) as 'available', but that is merely a footnote. Maxey has not missed time since Philadelphia’s 157-137 win against the Chicago Bulls on March 25. The guard looked the most comfortable he has been in the postseason on Tuesday, recording 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Boston massacred the Sixers on the glass in Game 4, registering 18 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds. This was a key reason Philadelphia suffered its second defeat of at least 30 points in the series, but Maxey—a 6-foot-2 guard—played a crucial role in protecting the glass in Game 5.

"Our fans deserve a win at home," Maxey told reporters after Game 5. "After that performance that we put on last time in front of our fans, it was a disgrace, and it was unacceptable."

Tyrese Maxey on the upcoming Game 6 vs. Celtics in Philadelphia:



"Our fans deserve a win at home ... After that performance that we put on last time in front of our fans, it was a disgrace, and it was unacceptable."pic.twitter.com/8OQf9jsvA9 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 29, 2026

The Celtics' injury report is clear.