Joel Embiid Optimism Remains with Sixers Injury Report for Game 4 against Celtics

Jaylen Brown stated his belief that the Sixers are better without Joel Embiid during a livestream ahead of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinals clash against the Boston Celtics. Now, Brown’s opinion could be tested.

Will Joel Embiid play?

The Sixers labeled Embiid (appendectomy) as doubtful for Game 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m., Eastern time after missing Philadelphia’s last seven contests. Embiid is recovering from the appendectomy he got following his appendicitis diagnosis before the Sixers’ 113-102 loss to the Houston Rockets on April 9.

It has been 16 days since Embiid went on ice, but he is working to return as soon as he can. The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player, who was doubtful for Game 3, participated in the Sixers’ morning shoot-around on Friday. Embiid got treatment that afternoon and intended to warm up before the game, but the team ruled him out less than two hours before tip-off, Shams Charania of ESPN reported.

“[Embiid is] on the court right now doing individual work,” said Nick Nurse after the Sixers’ practice on Saturday afternoon. “He’s working, like I said before. He’s working as hard as he can to get back. We just got to see how it goes here, today, and tomorrow morning.”

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid is working hard to get back:



“Maybe we’ll know more towards the end of shootaround tomorrow.”



(via @MrUram) pic.twitter.com/WA7LOwKe0e — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 25, 2026

Philadelphia, now trailing Boston 2-1 in the series, would greatly welcome Embiid’s return on Sunday or whenever possible. Aside from the Sixers’ outlier 3-point shooting in Game 2, Philadelphia has struggled to create advantages with Boston focusing on Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and VJ Edgecombe. Embiid’s gravity alone could restructure the Sixers’ offense and would change the Celtics’ screen coverage for the better. For now, Sixers fans can only twiddle their thumbs in angst.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is also questionable with right adductor soreness. The Sixers can ill afford Oubre riding the sideline given their struggles of finding offense from non-stars. Oubre has recorded at least 10 points in every game this series and has provided an intangible spark. If he cannot play, Dominick Barlow, who logged zero minutes in Game 3, could find himself back in the starting lineup.

Who is out for the Celtics?

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Celtics’ injury list is spotless.

Boston has not dealt with any injuries through the first three games of this series, but Philadelphia has not backed down against the fully healthy championship contender. The Sixers’ resilience and intensity have been evident after suffering an embarrassing 32-point Game 1 loss on April 19.

The Celtics built a 10-point lead in the second quarter of Game 3 behind 12 first-half 3-pointers. Instead of backing down, Philadelphia upped its on-ball pressure and even took the advantage twice in the final quarter. But, Brown and Jayson Tatum’s combined 50 points motored the Celtics to the finish line while the Sixers did not have the luxury of all their stars being available.

Philadelphia’s heart is still very much in this series despite the sting that was its 108-100 Game 3 loss and will continue to fight with or without Embiid.

“It’s on us,” said Paul George after Game 3. “We still feel we’re in the driver’s seat.”