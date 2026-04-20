Optimism for the Sixers is at a season low following their 32-point loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon. Some fans are already waving the white flag.

Philadelphia’s injury report for Game 2 may only encourage them to wave it harder.

Star center Joel Embiid remains out as he recovers from the appendectomy he underwent on April 9. The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player missed the Sixers’ last five contests, but the good news is that he started a strength and conditioning program in Philadelphia on Monday.

Embiid has taken a step in the right direction, but he still does not have a timetable to return. Other than that, the Sixers' injury report is clean. Tyrese Maxey is also on the report with his right finger tendon strain, but he's listed as available, so there's no concern about his status for Game 2.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Boston shares similar good fortune. It listed only Ron Harper Jr., who is probable with a sprained right ankle.

Can the Sixers survive without Embiid?

The Sixers felt Embiid's absence in Game 1.

Boston surrounded Maxey almost every time he attacked off the dribble, which caused him to record 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field. Philadelphia could not generate consistent offense elsewhere and shot 17.4% from the perimeter compared to the Celtics’ 36.4%.

The Sixers’ misses allowed Boston, which ranks 30th in the NBA in pace, many transition opportunities. The Celtics gashed Philadelphia for 20 fast-break points as the Sixers’ defensive effort, along with other execution details, was not there on Sunday.

Embiid’s absence trickled into Philadelphia’s poor performance on both ends of the court. The Sixers need to figure out a way to avoid that moving forward to have any chance of turning this into a real series.

“My takeaway is [the Celtics have] to win three more,” rookie guard VJ Edgecombe said afterward. “It's on to the next game. My takeaway is that just we gotta be ready to match their intensity. Make it feel more of a playoff game.”

The Sixers unravaled in Game 1

Jayson Tatum, who returned from his Achilles tear in March, dissected the Sixers’ defense with 25 points and seven assists. He wasn't the only Celtic who toyed with the Sixers, though.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 26 points. Boston had 10 players make at least one 3-pointer, while Philadelphia sank only four total.

It took the Celtics only one quarter to assert their dominance. The Sixers have to find it in themselves to respond.

“It’s a make-or-miss league,” reserve forward Justin Edwards told reporters after Philadelphia’s practice Monday. “Basketball gods weren't on our side. So, I expect them to be on our side tomorrow.”

With Embiid sidelined, it's unclear who will start at center in his absence. Adem Bona drew the start in Game 1, but he was ineffective in only 14 minutes. Andre Drummond wasn't much better in his 21 minutes off the bench.

Could the Sixers go with a small-ball approach and start Dominick Barlow at the 5 alongside Maxey, Edgecombe, Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr.? We'll find out Tuesday.

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