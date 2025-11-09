All 76ers

76ers Reveal Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs Pistons

Joel Embiid has been ruled out against the Pistons.

Nov 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Heading into the second night of their back-to-back set against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to make an expected move by ruling out the star center, Joel Embiid.

At this point in the season, Embiid is still easing his way back in. After undergoing surgery on his knee twice over the past two seasons, the Sixers are wise to play it safe. Getting Embiid to the playoffs healthy is a priority for Philly.

Last year, Embiid claimed that playing in back-to-backs was unlikely. So far this season, the trend has continued.

The Sixers have had two back-to-backs so far. When they had to double-dip on matchups with the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards, Embiid sat out on the first night against the Magic. Philly went on to win 136-124.

When they took on the Washington Wizards the following night, Embiid checked in for 23 minutes. In the overtime victory, Embiid accounted for 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Earlier this week, the Sixers opened up their slate against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid was in the mix for a 25-minute shift. The veteran center produced 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and four blocks in the comeback loss, which issued the Sixers their second defeat of the year.

When the Sixers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers the next night, Embiid was ruled out. The Sixers dropped their second-straight game for the first time this year.

On Saturday, Embiid was back in the mix for Philly. The Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors, and Embiid checked in for 25 minutes. The veteran had his most productive scoring outing of the year, dropping 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The Sixers defeated the Raptors 130-120.

The Sixers and the Pistons are scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET. tip on Sunday. Along with Embiid, the Sixers will miss Dominick Barlow, Johni Broome, and Paul George.

