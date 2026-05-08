Chris Mannix’s NBA Notes: Masai Ujiri, Mavericks Have Jason Kidd Decision Looming

News and notes from around the NBA …

Masai Ujiri’s Jason Kidd question

The Dallas Mavericks’ new president of basketball operations said everything right at his introductory news conference on Tuesday. He pushed past questions about Luka Dončić (“I have to look to the future because winning is what we have to do here and winning is a responsibility of mine,” Ujiri said), threw his support behind the Cooper Flagg–Kyrie Irving tandem (“I can’t wait. I want to see that.”) and declared it his mission to turn Flagg into the NBA’s next star.

“We have a saying in Africa. We say, ‘When kings go, kings come,’ ” Ujiri said. “And a king went, and we have a little prince here that we’re gonna turn into a king.”

More noticeable, though, was what Ujiri didn’t say. Specifically, that Kidd would return as head coach. Ujiri said Kidd “has done a great job” but vowed that he would evaluate the organization “from head to toe.” Ujiri noted that in previous stops he has retained the head coach (George Karl in Denver, Dwane Casey in Toronto), adding, “I’m going to hear coach Jason Kidd out, his thoughts on everything.”

Kidd was blindsided by the decision to hire Ujiri, sources tell Sports Illustrated. In recent months Kidd had discussed a move to the front office with Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont, though more recently he had come to accept he would continue on as head coach. Kidd has the full support of Flagg—and Kelly Flagg, Cooper’s mother, who has the ear of Dumont—along with a contract that pays him nearly $10 million per year over the next four seasons. Still, with the team beginning a full rebuild, Kidd’s status will bear watching.

James Harden’s magic number

How’s four, as in the number of times in Harden’s last nine playoff games he has finished with more turnovers than field goals made, which included Game 2 of Cleveland’s conference semifinal matchup with Detroit (three buckets, four turnovers). Or 30, as in the number of times in Harden’s postseason career that he has had more turnovers than makes, per Yahoo Sports’s Tom Haberstroh.

Yuck. Harden’s performance on Thursday was ugly. He was 3 of 13 from the floor, including 0 of 4 from three-point range. He was a -15—no other Cavs starter was worse than -6. For the series, he’s shooting 32.1%. The Cavaliers have had nothing but praise for Harden since he was acquired from the Clippers before the trade deadline. But Harden’s history speaks for itself: a great regular-season player who comes up short in the playoffs. So far, history is repeating itself.

Jared McCain magic

Of course McCain, the ex-Sixer swindled, er, acquired from Philadelphia by Oklahoma City last February, is the breakout star of the second round. McCain followed up a 12-points-in-15-minute effort in Game 1 with 18 points in 18 minutes in Game 2. He’s shooting 61.1% from the floor in this series and a whopping 80% from three. Said Chet Holmgren, “Every time I see him get a touch, I think it’s going in.”

McCain’s play is another flex from the Thunder’s absurd depth. Ten players played at least nine minutes for Oklahoma City in Thursday’s 125–107 Game 2 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 40 points in this series—not 40 points per game, 40 points—and the Thunder have cruised in both games. Meanwhile Jalen Williams, an All-NBA guard last season, remains out with a hamstring injury. To say this Oklahoma City team is loaded is an understatement.

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