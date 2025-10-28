Joel Embiid's World Series Post Might’ve Confirmed Status vs Wizards
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ Monday night victory over the Orlando Magic, Joel Embiid was posted at his locker, focused on the World Series matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The star center was waiting to travel to Washington, DC to complete a back-to-back set, with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.
The World Series matchup was dragging on. They needed 18 innings to settle the score. As Embiid was tuned in, he took to social media to celebrate the excitement of the game, while also begging for it to end.
Why? Because he has a game on Tuesday.
via @JoelEmbiid: I have a game tmw… let’s end this! LOL WHAT A GAME!!!!
Joel Embiid missed Monday night’s action against the Magic. The Sixers ruled him out due to “knee injury management.” Considering Embiid underwent a second surgery in under two seasons in 2025, the former MVP is easing his way through the 2025-2026 season.
Playing back-to-back might be out of the question this year. Instead of appearing in a third-straight game, Embiid got the night off on Monday and could return to the court to face the Wizards on Tuesday. The Sixers didn’t reveal their plans for the big man after the victory over the Magic, but Embiid’s hint seems to confirm he’ll be suited up and playing again in DC.
Embiid’s start to the year was a tale of two games. When the Sixers opened the season against the Boston Celtics, the big man checked in for 20 minutes. He shot 1-9 from the field, missing all four of his shots from beyond the arc.
The star center finished that game with just four points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block.
When the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets for their home opener, the big man checked in for 20 minutes. Embiid had a much better showing, shooting 7-11 from the field, and hitting on three out of six shots from beyond the arc. He scored 20 points while producing two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Without Embiid on Monday, the Sixers fared well. They rolled out Adem Bona in the starting five, having Andre Drummond play as his backup. With another 40-point-plus outing for Tyrese Maxey, the veteran guard led the way for a third-straight Sixers victory. They now start the year off 3-0 with a 136-124 win.
The Sixers will be back on the court on Tuesday night for a 7 PM ET tip against the 1-2 Wizards.