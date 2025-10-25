Joel Embiid Will Get Shot at Redemption During 76ers-Hornets Matchup
On a minutes restriction in the opening matchup against the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid didn’t look like the best version of himself.
When the Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, Embiid will get a shot at redemption.
The injury report for the Sixers doesn’t include Embiid, which is a great sign once again. After undergoing a second surgery on his knee last season to correct an issue that never seemed to heal correctly, the Sixers have to be extremely cautious.
So far, Embiid’s body seems to be reacting well enough to allow him to keep playing.
On Wednesday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Celtics for the season opener. Embiid was expected to have a minutes restriction, based on Nick Nurse’s pregame message to the public. When the Sixers claimed that Embiid would have a restriction during the preseason finale, he hovered around the 20-minute mark.
Wednesday’s shift was around the same time. Embiid struggled to have an impact during the game in Boston. The big man attempted nine shots from the field, with four of them coming from beyond the arc. The result? 1-9 shooting, coming up empty on each three.
Embiid finished the game with just four points. He had six rebounds, two assists, and one block. The big man ended the night as a minus-16 in the rotation.
While Embiid’s absence would typically drop the Sixers’ chances of coming out on top successfully significantly, the leadership of Tyrese Maxey was on point in Boston.
The young veteran guard clocked in for 41 minutes on Wednesday night. He shot the ball 13-24 from the field, and drilled seven of his nine three-pointers. Maxey started the season with a 40-point showing.
Meanwhile, the rookie guard VJ Edgecombe had a historic debut for Philadelphia. In 42 minutes, Edgecombe produced 34 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field. He produced seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal to go with his line for the night.
The Sixers’ core, without Embiid’s full potential and Paul George’s presence, squeezed out a 117-116 win. Now, the Sixers are hoping to see Embiid get back on track and get some redemption in Saturday’s action against the Hornets.
The two teams will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe Debuts Top Three on NBA Rookie Ladder
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Earns Bill Simmons' Seal of Approval
3 Overreactions to 76ers’ Opening Night Victory vs Boston Celtics