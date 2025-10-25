All 76ers

Joel Embiid Will Get Shot at Redemption During 76ers-Hornets Matchup

Joel Embiid has been left off the injury report on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Sep 26, 2025; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On a minutes restriction in the opening matchup against the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid didn’t look like the best version of himself.

When the Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, Embiid will get a shot at redemption.

The injury report for the Sixers doesn’t include Embiid, which is a great sign once again. After undergoing a second surgery on his knee last season to correct an issue that never seemed to heal correctly, the Sixers have to be extremely cautious.

So far, Embiid’s body seems to be reacting well enough to allow him to keep playing.

Joel Embii
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid before action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Celtics for the season opener. Embiid was expected to have a minutes restriction, based on Nick Nurse’s pregame message to the public. When the Sixers claimed that Embiid would have a restriction during the preseason finale, he hovered around the 20-minute mark.

Wednesday’s shift was around the same time. Embiid struggled to have an impact during the game in Boston. The big man attempted nine shots from the field, with four of them coming from beyond the arc. The result? 1-9 shooting, coming up empty on each three.

Embiid finished the game with just four points. He had six rebounds, two assists, and one block. The big man ended the night as a minus-16 in the rotation.

While Embiid’s absence would typically drop the Sixers’ chances of coming out on top successfully significantly, the leadership of Tyrese Maxey was on point in Boston.

The young veteran guard clocked in for 41 minutes on Wednesday night. He shot the ball 13-24 from the field, and drilled seven of his nine three-pointers. Maxey started the season with a 40-point showing.

Meanwhile, the rookie guard VJ Edgecombe had a historic debut for Philadelphia. In 42 minutes, Edgecombe produced 34 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field. He produced seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal to go with his line for the night.

The Sixers’ core, without Embiid’s full potential and Paul George’s presence, squeezed out a 117-116 win. Now, the Sixers are hoping to see Embiid get back on track and get some redemption in Saturday’s action against the Hornets.

The two teams will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe Debuts Top Three on NBA Rookie Ladder

Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Earns Bill Simmons' Seal of Approval

3 Overreactions to 76ers’ Opening Night Victory vs Boston Celtics

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News