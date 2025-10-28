All 76ers

NBA Fans Are Buying Into 76ers' Early Success After Win vs Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll after a win against the Magic.

Justin Grasso

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) smiles during a break in action against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) smiles during a break in action against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With three games in the bag, the Philadelphia 76ers have three boxes to check off in the win column.

On Monday night, the Sixers hosted the Orlando Magic, following matchups against the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. To open the new week, the Sixers managed to handle business against one of the Eastern Conference’s risers.

Following a tough season in 2024-2025, Sixers fans are understandably optimistic about the team’s early start.

VJ Edgecomb
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) wrestle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sixers Fans Are Feeling It

via @TyJohnsonNews: I’m all in on these Sixers. 100% in

@PHLSixersNation: Are.... are we THEM?

@Shamus_Clancy: best way I can describe seeing VJ Edgecombe person: imagine the Sixers had the type of player every other good team has, but they never have.

@CliffNotez_: The Sixers finally turning into a young team that runs is changing this franchise’s trajectory almost over night

@Sean_Barnard1: You would have called me a liar if I had told you this summer that the Philadelphia 76ers are the most fun team to watch in the NBA

When the Sixers opened up their second week of the season, they were missing a handful of players, including the two stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Despite being undermanned, the Sixers opened up their Monday night matchup against the Magic, leading by as many as 15 points in the first half. They maintained a double-digit lead going into halftime.

As the second half played out, the Sixers found themselves on the other side of the table compared to the first two games. Rather than working on a comeback, they had to work on keeping their lead. The Magic teased a potential comeback, but never got out in front.

After getting outscored 43-29 in the third quarter, the Sixers put up a 35-30 quarter against the Magic. They closed out the game with a 136-124 win, keeping their win streak alive.

@coach_patel: HOW BOUT YOUR 3 - 0 NBA 76ERS LED BY THE BEST BACKCOURT IN THE NBA BABBYYYYYYY !!!

@chi2phi: Well they're fun again.

@HarrisMooreMM: YES SIR!!!

@Phillie_Savant: Love this team already

@prezcaballero: We're finally good again

The Sixers have a quick turnaround this week. On Tuesday, they’ll take on the Washington Wizards for the second leg of a back-to-back set. The last time the Sixers started a season with four wins in a row was during the 2019-2020 season. They have an opportunity to do it again in DC.

