Orlando Magic Coach Praises Sixers' VJ Edgecombe's Aggression
Last week saw the Philadelphia 76ers start their regular season off with two games, one on the road, and one match at home, leaving with a record of 2-0. While it was the usual first week back for several of the players, it was a special one for Sixers' rookie VJ Edgecombe, who kicked off the start of his NBA career.
His debut would come on the road at TD Garden, when the Sixers took on the Boston Celtics. It was a match that the Bahamian will likely never forget, as apart from it being his NBA debut, he broke multiple records in the process, en route to his 34-point night.
His final scoring tally was enough to surpass Allen Iverson's 30-point NBA debut against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996. But this wouldn't be the only record that the Sixers' rookie broke in Boston, as his 14-point surge in the opening quarter broke LeBron James' 12-point first quarter in his NBA debut, which was the NBA record at the time.
Edgecombe's second match would see him come back down to Earth from his electric start to his career, as he would finish the match against the Charlotte Hornets with 15 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.
An important thing to consider is that both of these performances are above what Edgecombe was averaging during his two appearances in the NBA Summer League, as well as the Sixers' preseason games.
What did Jamahl Mosley have to say about the Sixers' rookie?
Ahead of Monday night's match between the Sixers and Orlando Magic, Jamahl Mosley spoke on Edgecombe's opening week in the league, describing him as a notable talent, with his aggression and confidence as two big takeaways from his tape session on the former Baylor star.
"A special young man, you know, confident, obviously, he's not shy. I talked about taking, you know, maybe 40 plus shots in the first couple games, but you know, his aggression to the rim, his playmaking, his ability to knock shots down as well," Mosley explained to the press. "But I just really think that he comes in with a level of confidence and the trust of his teammates to be able to do that."
To Mosley's point, Edgecombe has recorded just north of 40 field goal attempts in the opening two matches, as he has proven to be one of Nick Nurse's premier choices on the offensive end of the court.